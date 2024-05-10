Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Promo: Adiraj gets acquitted of false allegations; Kavya warns Badi Amma

Trigger warning: The following article contain mentions of sexual harassment.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has been breaking various stereotypes with its wonderful storyline. The show which is currently addressing how a man suffers in fake harassment cases, will now see Adiraj finally getting acquitted of the false accusation against him.

The exceptionally talented star cast of the drama includes Sumbul Touqeer, Mishkat Varma, and Anuj Sullere among others.

Adiraj wins the court trial

The new promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon posted on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV gives a glimpse of what is in store for the viewers. It depicts Adiraj’s win in the sexual assault case. After emerging victorious, Adiraj celebrates the same with his family. Malini, who defended Adi in the court, holds his and Kavya’s hands.

The caption of the promo reads, “Har mushkil ka saamna kar ke aakhir jeet hi gaye #AdYa! (After facing every difficulty, #AdYa finally managed to win!)”

Here’s the latest teaser of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

In the previous episodes of the show, audiences witnessed how Kavya managed to discover Badi Amma’s sinister plan against Adiraj. She gets to know that Badi Amma forced Naina and her father to do her bidding by making them accuse Adi. Kavya then meets Naina and persuades her to speak the truth in court. Naina confesses to framing Adiraj. However, Badi Amma makes sure her truth remains under wraps.

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Featuring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma in lead roles, Kavya -Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon revolves around a determined woman IAS officer trying to strike a balance between her personal and professional lives. She tackles various challenges and obstacles in her way. But fights back with full conviction, thereby setting an example for all working women.

Kavya airs every Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The show streams digitally on the SonyLIV app.

