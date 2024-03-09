Fact Check: Is Taylor Swift Secretly Married To Travis Kelce? Debunking Marriage Rumors For Once And All

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been romantically linked for quite a long time now. The romance that started last year has reportedly come to a stage of marriage. Recently, there have been strong rumors that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have secretly married. But how true are those rumors?

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift married?

Travis Kelce flew to Singapore to support Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour concert. The NFL star's constant support to her girlfriend has got fans wondering - is Taylor Swift secretly married to Travis Kelce? The two have been acting no less than married couples, so it's obvious for fans to think if they are married.

But the reality is that these rumors are not true. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are not secretly married because if they did, there would at least have been hints either from Travis's side or Taylor would have hinted at something, considering she's the master of giving hints.

There have been no hints dropped so far, thus, to say they got secretly married might be too soon of a thing. But, there's a good chance that they might get married this year. According to an NFL WAG, the perfect time for players to get married and engaged is off-season.

The NFL is currently going through an off-season and it's quite a long time before the regular season begins. So there's a high chance that Travis might propose to Taylor. And if that happens, it's going to be the biggest day for any Swiftie. Do you think their marriage will indeed happen this year?