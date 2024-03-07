Where Is Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Staying In Singapore During Her Eras Tour? Exploring Pop Star's Luxurious Accommodation

Travis Kelce is expected to attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Singapore. But where is the internet's favorite couple staying? Taylor Swift is reportedly staying in a luxurious villa in Singapore, where her boyfriend will join her soon. Here's everything you need to know about her accommodation:

All about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's stay in Singapore

According to PageSix, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are staying in a villa in Singapore, which costs $14k per night. The lavish villa is made up of two bungalows, which have long been converted into premium VIP 3-bedroom suites with a lush rainforest and private lap pool.

The three bedrooms can accommodate up to three adults and one child on the king-sized bed installed in each bedroom. Other features of this $14k per night villa include multiple living rooms, an entertainment terrace, an outdoor shower, and a lavish dining hall.

Talking about Taylor Swift's master bedroom, it features a private bathroom with a gorgeously designed bathtub along with a walk-in wardrobe. The room is reported to have enough space to accommodate Travis Kelce as well, who is on his way to Singapore to attend the last three shows.

Travis Kelce has quite a lot of time, considering the regular season is yet to start until mid-2024. So he is using all his free time to give all his attention to the love of his life and all the important matters. Talking about the important matters, it was rumored that Travis was getting into Hollywood.

Last week, it was reported that Travis Kelce met with Hollywood agents to make plans regarding his debut in the industry. According to sources, he's making his debut in Hollywood as a producer, using his net worth to make movies and TV shows. Do you think we might ever see Travis and Taylor together in a film?

