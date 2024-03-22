Fact Check: Is Viral Image Of Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Smoking Cigars Together Real? Exploring Latest Rumour

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have become synonymous with football all over the world. Ronaldo now plays for Al Nassr, a team in the Saudi Arabia Pro League, whereas Lionel Messi has gone on his way to play in the David Beckham-owned MLS team Inter Miami. But, a recent pic of both smoking cigars has been sparking controversy online.

Multiple photos of Ronaldo and Messi have gone viral leaving the fans thinking whether what they saw was real or fake. So, here we are with all the answers you need. As Messi and Ronaldo are both known for their healthy lifestyle this comes as a shock to many. So, let’s check how credible the pictures are.

Is Viral Image Of Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Smoking Cigars Together Real?

A photo of famed footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, smoking cigars has appeared on the internet. We discovered a few inconsistencies in the image after extensively inspecting it. If the photo is a selfie, it is unclear who is holding the camera because they are both holding cigars with one hand and the other hand on each other's side. Meanwhile, the smoke on Messi's lips seems to overlap with Ronaldo’s smoke.

We then searched for 'Man Meets Machine' on Instagram (@manmeetsmachine) and discovered numerous AI-generated photos of celebrities including Donald Trump, the Pope, Drake, and Elon Musk. The handle's bio states that the content provided is AI-generated or photoshopped, with the phrase "Nothing Is Real Ai & Photoshop Madness".

For more than a decade, the individual duel between Ronaldo and Messi has been the defining element of modern football. Messi surpassed Ronaldo in the Ballon d'Or race with his sixth win in 2019, and he consolidated his lead with his seventh in 2021 and eighth in 2023.

But Ronaldo and Messi smoking cigars was too much. Both men highly promote good and healthy lifestyles. So, beware of such fake posts. Many on social media are creating fake posts using AI, and dragging big names into the dirt. So, always check before blindly believing in what you see on social media.