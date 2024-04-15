Who Is The Richest Footballer In The World? Not Cristiano Ronaldo Nor Lionel Messi, THIS Player Tops List

Every fan in the world might think that either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is the richest footballer in the world, but that is not the case. The richest footballer in the world is Faiq Bolkiah. Now, many might want to know who this guy is and how he can be ahead of the greats like Messi and Ronaldo in terms of wealth. You would be surprised to know that Bolkiah’s estimated net worth is $20 Billion as of 2024, according to Geeks for Geeks.

Who is Faiq Bolkiah? Know about him and his family roots

Faiq Bolkiah plays as a winger in the Thai League 1. Faiq Bolkiah is the world's richest footballer with more than $20 billion in wealth. But he didn’t get rich by playing football; rather the man comes from a family that has generational wealth and legacy to carry on.

Faiq Bolkiah is the nephew of the Sultan of Brunei. He comes from the Thai Royal family whose estimated net worth is around $30 Billion and they are among the richest Royal families in the world.

Faiq Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei's nephew, previously played for Leicester City and Portuguese club Maritimo but failed to make the grade in European football and now plays in Thailand's Premier League.

Born into a family of luxury and riches, Bolkiah's wealth exceeds that of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Bolkiah was qualified to represent both the United States and Brunei. He was scouted by the United States' young teams but decided to represent Brunei in the U19 and U23 levels, including the 2015 Southeast Asian Games. In that competition, he even scored in a 1-2 loss to Timor Leste. He was scheduled to make his senior international debut against Timor-Leste on October 15, 2016, as part of the 2016 AFF Championship qualifying match. He debuted in the match, starting and playing all 90 minutes in a 2-1 victory.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Overtakes Michael Jordan, Lebron James, Tom Brady, And Others In US Within 8 Months: Here’s Why