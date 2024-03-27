Lionel Messi Admits NFL Is Favorite Sport After Soccer In Latest Revelation About 'Sporting Dreams'; Retirement Plans

The Former Barcelona RW is already among the greatest to grace the football field. In more than 2 decades of his career, he has set impeccable records. The 8-Time Ballon d'Or winner has spoken on his inclination toward other sports, which also includes the NFL. It wasn’t expected of Lionel Messi to be inclined towards other sports as him being one of the best in soccer history, but here’s a revelation no one would believe in.

Lionel Messi admits NFL is favorite sport after soccer

In an intriguing disclosure, Lionel Messi claims to be 'learning a lot about American football. The 36-year-old appears to be embracing sports cultures in addition to enjoying the American dream since joining the MLS.

During the MBC's Big Time Podcast, when asked about his favorite sport after soccer, or football as it is known in Europe, Lionel Messi listed not one but four. He mentioned, "Tennis, padel, basketball, and American football. I'm learning a lot about American football, getting to know it better, and loving it."

The big thing about it is, considering Messi’s stature in the global order, his liking American Football is a huge deal as it shows how he is trying to embrace US culture and be part of it. The World Cup champion looks like he is interested in American football, as he has indicated a strong interest in the league.

Lionel Messi speaks on his retirement plans

With Lionel Messi’s growing age, it won’t be too late if he decides to retire. Yes, Lionel Messi has spoken about his retirement plans. Messi continues to show off his brilliance whenever he plays. Despite repeated misgivings, he has recently said that he will quit if his performance deteriorates even slightly.

On the Big Time Podcast, he stated, "I am very self-critical of myself. I know when I am good when I am bad, when I play well, and when I play poorly. When I believe it is appropriate to take that step, I will do it without regard for age," stating that there will be no compromise on the quality of his play. The Argentine skipper has recently been sidelined due to an injury.

Argentina, on the other hand, is already prepared to deal without the star, as Scaloni has called for greater unity between the team. Nonetheless, Messi does not appear to be going anywhere soon. Fans can expect to see him on the field this year since clubs rely on him, and his deal with Inter Miami continues until 2025.

