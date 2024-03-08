How Lionel Messi Unknowingly Saved 90-year-Old Argentine Grandmother’s Life Stuck In Israel-Hamas War

Lionel Messi is doing things people can just imagine. His smashing skills on the field have made him a world-renowned player, and every kid around the world knows his name. Esther Cunio, 90, did the unthinkable on October 7 last year, when Hamas terrorists burst into her home on Israel's Kibbutz Nir Oz. She discussed her Argentine heritage and how she hailed from the nation of footballer Lionel Messi. Taking Messi's name worked like a charm. She not only survived the attack, but a Hamas shooter posed with her in a short clip as she carried his assault rifle.

What happened by taking Lionel Messi’s name?

The Times of Israel first reported that eight members of Kibbutz Nir Oz’s extended family were taken hostage during the raid. Her two grandkids are still detained in Gaza, while the rest of her family was released as part of the peace agreement.

Five months later, Cunio is slated to appear in a new documentary about the Hamas strike that sparked the ongoing Gaza conflict. In a clip from the documentary "Voces de 7 de octubre - Latino Stories of Survival," which is still in production, she describes what happened on that tragic day.

When confronted by gunmen demanding the location of her family, Ester spoke of her Argentine origin and love of football, particularly Messi, which caused a surprising change in her assailant's approach.

The introduction of Messi's name served as a beacon of hope amid danger, motivating the shooter to drop his hatred and even pose for a photo with Ester.

She said, "I told him that I speak in Argentine, in Spanish. I didn't understand his language. The Arab language, and I speak poor Hebrew. I speak Argentinean Spanish, so he asks what Argentina is. Then I tell him, 'Do you watch football?' He said he liked it and I told him I am from Messi's country. He was surprised and told me he loves Messi. He put his arm on my shoulder, gave me his gun, he made me do the peace sign and they snapped the picture."

Although the story went viral, Messi has yet to respond. However, this is not the first time the Argentine's name has been spoken in such a circumstance, highlighting his global effect, which extends beyond athletics and acts as a symbol of peace. Messi is presently at Inter Miami, which competes in the MLS. Messi and Miami have started their MLS season well and will aim to continue that momentum.

