Lionel Messi Reacts To His Bodyguard Launching Clothing Brand Inspired By Soccer Star

Yassine Cheuko is having one hell of a time. Being the bodyguard of Lionel Messi comes with its perks and risks, but Cheuko is not complaining. Messi’s bodyguard started his own clothing brand, with a seal of approval from his employer himself.

On Instagram, Yassine Cheuko introduced his new brand Voclain. He captioned the post, “Growing up in a poor neighborhood in Paris and starting a new life in Miami gave me the best of both worlds: Paris’ Elegance and Miami’s vibrant colors. This mix inspired me to create Voclainclothing, my own fashion brand. I’m excited to share that we’re now open for orders worldwide!”

The post has over 38K likes as of today (10-04-2024). This launch has gained notice for Cheuko's narrative of progress and friendship with Messi and the support from sports luminaries, such as Ángel Di María's applauding emoji and Leandro Paredes' "Of course" response. Javier Morales ( Inter Miami Assistant coach) and Lionel Messi both liked the post.

When will Lionel Messi’s bodyguard Yassine Cheuko launch the collection?

The Voclain brand has already launched. The VOCLAIN brand, which was formally introduced on the market on April 9, 2024, promises to offer a range that combines urban and luxury elements while also distinguishing out for its dedication to sustainability. Their items are made in Portugal. The brand's description reflects the influence of two of the creator's most emblematic cities: Paris and Miami.

This new venture's Instagram account has over 15,000 followers and only follows four accounts, one of which is the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. On the brand's website, you may purchase t-shirts (varying from $115 to $219), hats ($65), sweatshirts ($179), hoodies ($219), and jeans ($179).

According to La Nacion, Chueko is a former US Army soldier who served as a Navy Seal in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also has hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. According to reports, David Beckham, Inter Miami co-owner, nominated Chueko.

Chueko is reportedly claimed to command a team of 50 people who work around the clock to keep Messi and his family safe in Miami. He has frequently been spotted patrolling the touchline during games, intercepting fans who rush on the field to see their football idol.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Dirk Nowitzki Weighs In on Soccer GOAT Debate With Firm Verdict