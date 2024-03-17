Patrick Mahomes Gets Blamed For Lamar Jackson’s Sudden Interest In Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe By Fans: ‘Bro Questioning His Love’

Lamar Jackson is the youngest NFL quarterback to start a playoff game at age 21. Jackson, 27 in just 6 years has become a huge name in the world of the NFL. He is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. The Baltimore Ravens star QB has something to say to Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes.

What did Lamar Jackson say?

Jackson took to Twitter to express his interest in pursuing a career similar to soccer stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé. Lamar Jackson on Twitter wrote, “Just sitting here thinking….. I could’ve been on some Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappé type”

But, fans believe this tweet was a shot taken at Super Bowl LVIII MVP, Chiefs’ star Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This tweet was put after Mahomes was seen watching soccer at his new $120 million soccer stadium.

The stadium is for the National Women's Soccer League club that the Mahomes has invested in; the cutting-edge CPKC Stadium is one of the few arenas built specifically for top female players. On opening day, Mahomes and Brittany walked onto the field to applause from the thousands of fans who had packed the stadium.

Fans think Patrick Mahomes is making Lamar Jackson ‘rethinking life’

Lamar Jackson is already one of the best QB’s in the NFL but when you have competition like Patrick Mahomes to face, the game gets better. Cause, fans believe Patrick Mahomes is the reason behind his “Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappé” comment stating football (soccer) as “shit” using an emoji.

One fan thinks that Patrick Mahomes is making Lamar Jackson love other sports because of the competition. The fan wrote, “mahomes has bro questioning his love for the game”

Another fan thinks it’s Patrick Mahomes' fear that is making Lamar Jackson “rethinking life”. The fan wrote, “mahomes got Lamar rethinking life “

Another user believes that Lamar Jackson is “high” because of his remarks. The fan wrote, “you’re definitely high Lamar”

Another fan said that he can’t see Jackson as a soccer player but F1 would suit him. The fan wrote, “Hmmm never saw you as a soccer player but for some reason you look like a Formula 1 driver to me”

As Jackson wanted to have a career and be like Lionel Messi a fan gave him a very funny name, “Lamessi Jackson

Regardless, his introspective message may pique interest in his future endeavors outside of the NFL. The focus grows with each jaw-dropping Jackson highlight. His 4.34 40-yard sprint time matches Michael Vick's 4.33, and he accumulated 5,000 career running yards in just 82 games, the fastest by any quarterback.

