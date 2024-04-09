‘Terrible Grandpa, Retire’: Cristiano Ronaldo Slammed By Fans For Trying To Punch Referee After Red Card

On Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo received a straight red card against Al Hilal during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final. Ronaldo would not want to remember Saudi Arabia's Super Cup semi-final versus Al-Hilal when his career is over. It was undoubtedly one of the worst matches of the Al-Nassr forward's career.

Cristiano thwarted a goal for teammate Otavio toward the first half's conclusion. Ronaldo hooked the ball following a feed from the right flank, despite being offside. As a result, Otavio's shot following the VAR review was no longer counted. The Portuguese were immediately given a yellow card for unsportsmanlike behavior.

However, the Portuguese's difficulties continued. Cristiano earned a red card during the second half. The incident occurred on the sidelines of the field. Ronaldo disagreed with an opponent, during which the Portuguese threw out his elbow. The referee believed it was a deliberate strike and suspended the star.

Meanwhile, the video footage indicates that when the referee issued Ronaldo a red card, the soccer player spun around and seemed to punch the ref.

Fan wants Cristiano Ronaldo to get a ‘3 match ban’ for his behavior

Fans were quick to respond to Ronaldo getting Red Card but in the video, it can be seen that CR7 wanted to punch the referee but he somehow controlled himself from doing so. But fans came to the referee’s aid and have been slamming CR7 for his gesture.

A fan believes that Ronaldo deserves a “3-match ban”. The fan wrote, “That should be 3 match ban.”

Another fan wrote and said, Cristiano Ronaldo has become a “terrible grandpa” and he needs to “retire”. The fan wrote, “What the hell thought this was bait but he’s fully gone. Terrible grandpa retire.”

There was this fan who believed that CR7 showed his “true colors” against the referee and that's how he always had been. The fan wrote, “I never bait. He has shown his true colours since Messi won the World Cup he’s lost everything all respect into the bin.”

A fan came to the aid of Cristiano Ronaldo. The fan wrote, “It was the ball he tried to punch”

Another fan thinks it’s a new “low”. The fan wrote, “This was not right gesture, is sending bad message to youngsters, I respect Ronaldo a lot but this was low”

It may have turned out differently if Ronaldo had not moved to play the ball as it was played towards the back post shortly before halftime. The Portugal star was offside when the ball was played, stretched, and failed to get a touch on it, therefore Otavio's goal was disallowed. The Portugal star was obviously enraged, was booked for protesting, and was finally issued an unnecessary red card for elbowing an Al-Hilal player later in the second half.

The Saudi Arabian Super Cup semi-final resulted in a 1:2 loss against Al-Nassr. The sole goal for Ronaldo's squad came from Sadio Mané. Al-Hilal scored with Al-Dawsari and Malcom. Al-Hilal will face Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Arabian Super Cup final.

