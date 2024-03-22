EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan to attend Kolkata Knight Riders’ first match in Eden Gardens on March 23

Get ready for an electrifying start to the Indian Premier League 2024 as Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan gears up to add his star power to the inaugural match of his franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders. The anticipation is high as fans eagerly await the clash on March 23, 2024 with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Shah Rukh Khan's presence promises an extra dose of excitement and glamour, setting the stage for an unforgettable kickoff to the cricketing extravaganza. As the league springs into action on March 22, all eyes will be on the Eden Gardens, where the magic of cricket meets the allure of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan to attend KKR's first match

According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the much-awaited moment arrives as Shah Rukh Khan prepares to make a grand appearance at the inaugural match of Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2024. Scheduled for March 23, 2024, this thrilling event will unfold amidst the iconic setting of Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

As anticipation mounts and excitement fills the air, fans eagerly anticipate the spectacle that awaits. Shah Rukh Khan's presence is poised to elevate the occasion, adding a touch of glamour and fervor to the already electric atmosphere of cricket at one of India's most renowned stadiums.

Indian Premier League 2024

Another thrilling season of cricket frenzy with the 2024 Indian Premier League, fondly known as IPL or TATA IPL 2024. This edition marks the 17th installment of the franchise Twenty20 cricket league, set to captivate fans across India. Organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the tournament boasts ten formidable teams, promising exhilarating matches from March 22 to May 26, 2024.

As the action unfolds, all eyes will be on the defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings, aiming to secure their sixth title after their epic triumph against the Gujarat Titans in the previous season.

Gautam Gambhir recalls Shah Rukh Khan's message as he rejoined KKR

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has returned to Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan's team, as the new team mentor, setting the stage for an exciting IPL 2024 season. The management is optimistic about Gambhir's return, expecting him to bring his winning strategies to the team.

Speaking at the 'KKR Unplugged' event on March 18, Gambhir reflected on his reputation for being "tough to handle" and expressed gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan and CEO Venky Mysore for their patience with him. He stated, "Because the truth is that we know how to fight with honesty, we know how to lose, and we know how to win." Recalling his earlier days with KKR in 2011, Gambhir shared Shah Rukh Khan's firm message to him upon rejoining the team: "This is your franchise, make it or break it." Despite uncertainties, Gambhir expressed confidence that under his guidance, the team would thrive.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is in talks with directors including Raj and DK, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, and Siddharth Anand (for Tiger vs Pathaan). While he hasn't finalized any projects yet, a decision on his upcoming lineup is expected within the next two months.

Here's also ongoing discussion about his involvement in a project referred to as King, with more details anticipated in the next two weeks. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for further updates. It's worth noting that articles in the BUZZ series are based on industry chatter and haven't been confirmed by official sources.

