‘Isko Toh Kuch Bhi Daal’: Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Conversation With Kuldeep Yadav Goes Viral

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is known for grabbing eyeballs with his one-liners, both on and off the field. His hilarious comments never fail to amuse the viewers and commentators. Once again, the Indian captain is making headlines as a hysterical incident unfolded on the first day of the Dharamshala Test between India and England.

Rohit Sharma’s comment on Jonny Bairstow

As Zak Crawley departed with a Kuldeep Yadav masterclass, after scoring 79 runs, English batsman Jonny Bairstow, who was also playing his 100th Test match for England, walked out to bat. At this time, Rohit was having a conversation with Kuldeep Yadav about how the England batters were trying to avoid playing shots on the off side.

However, when speaking about Bairstow, Rohit in his signature unfiltered avatar said, “Isko Toh Kuch Bhi Daal (Bowl whatever you want to him).” The comment was recorded by the stump mix and is now doing rounds on social media.

Rohit Sharma takes a dig at Bazball

This is not the first time that Sharma has left everyone in splits with his witty demeanor. Earlier, during the pre-match press conference ahead of the final Test, Rohit was asked to comment on Ben Duckett’s statement claiming the credit for Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century in the Rajkot Test.

Giving a stern reply, Rohit said, “There was a guy called Rishabh Pant in our team, probably Ben Duckett hasn’t seen him play.”

Further, taking a dig at England’s newly found Test approach Bazball, the Indian opener said, “I just don’t know what Bazball means. I haven’t seen wild swinging from anyone. England have played better cricket than they were here last time. But I still don’t know what Bazball means.”

IND vs ENG fifth Test

Displaying some brilliance on the ground, Indian spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin managed to restrict England to a mere score of 218 runs in the first innings. Kuldeep and Ashwin shared 9 wickets between them, with the former taking a five-wicket haul while giving away 72 runs. Ashwin, who also reached the historic milestone of 100 Test matches on Thursday, picked up 4 wickets in the game while conceding 51 runs.

Indian openers provided a great start to the team’s first inning as they established a firm partnership of 104 runs before the young gun Yashasvi Jaiswal departed after completing his half-century. Skipper Rohit Sharma also completed his half-century as he added 31 more runs to the total along with Shubman Gill, to end day 1 with 135/1 on the board.

