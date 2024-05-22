Former UFC Fighter Suggests Conor McGregor Is Jealous of Khabib Nurmagomedov: DETAILS Inside

Former UFC fighter Ben Askern recently appeared on Daniel Cormier's YouTube channel. Both UFC veterans talked about multiple topics. One exciting part was when Ben Askern put some spotlight on Conor McGregor's constant trash-talking about his former rival and ex-undefeated champion Khabib Numagomedov.

Ben Askern claimed that Conor McGregor would talk trash about Khabib Nurmagomedov even if he turns eighty. Askern further labeled Conor McGregor as 'Jealous' of The Eagle.

Further, former One Championship Welterweight King said, "He's got all the money in the world, but deep down in his heart, what he wanted to be was the most respected fighting champion on planet Earth. No money can make up for that. That's what Khabib is. Khabib is a fighting champion that everyone has a deep amount of respect for because of the way he lived his life and Conor wishes he had that much respect for himself."

Conor McGregor Trolls Khabib Nurmagomedov and Calls Him 'Rat'

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov had a feud to remember. The build-up to Notorious vs The Eagle was one of the wildest builds in history, during which Conor McGregor attacked the UFC bus, trash-talked about Khabib's team and family, and more.

McGregor, who technically never lost the UFC lightweight championship, fought UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 at UFC 229 in a highly anticipated lightweight fight. Khabib choked McGregor in round three to win the fight.

The fight ended almost half a decade ago, but the heat between Conor and Khabib's team is the same as in 2018, and both teams never back down from trash-talking about each other.

Recently, Conor McGregor hosted a live stream where he responded to a couple of fan questions; while talking about Khabib Nurmagomedov, Notorious called him 'Rat' for allegedly not paying the Russian government a huge amount of tax.

Conor McGregor said, "That's typical rat behavior. I'm ecstatic and delighted that that's coming on top of him. And we all will welcome him back into the fight game where he's run from."

Notorious One is gearing up to return to the UFC octagon after almost three years of layoff due to a leg injury. McGregor will lock horns with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 pay-per-view this summer. Fans are highly anticipated to witness the return of the 155-pound King once again at the top of the division.

