‘Gerry Bertier and Julius Campbell’: Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox Throwing First Pitch Before Phillies Game Leaves Fans in Awe

needed something to re-energize supporters for their second game of the 2024 season. The squad accomplished that and more with the assistance of two beloved former Eagles, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox.

On Saturday afternoon, NBC Sports Philadelphia shared a video featuring former Eagles wearing different jerseys than usual. Kelce and Cox's ceremonial first pitch was announced on a recent edition of the former center's New Heights podcast, which he cohosts with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Fans compare Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox to ‘Brogdon and Strahm’ calling the NFL greats ‘better’

After the post went viral, fans had many things to say including calling the former NFL greats better MLB legends. A fan wrote, “Gonna tell my grandkids this is Gerry Bertier and Julius Campbell”

Another fan compared Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox to MLB greats Connor Brogdon and Matt Strahm. The fan wrote, “He throws better than Brogdon and Strahm..”

A fan called Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox “GOAT’s”. The fan wrote, “I see some GOATs”

Another fan jokingly called the first pitch an “error”. The fan wrote, “Way to respect the legends. Start off the game with an error smh”

The Eagles' appearance at Citizens Bank Park did more than raise fan morale; it demonstrated that even professional sportsmen can become starstruck. The team subsequently shared further photographs, this time showing Kelce signing first baseman Bryce Harper's cleats before the game.

Meanwhile, Kelce and Cox, friends and former colleagues, announced their retirement within a week of each other in early March. Kelce announced his retirement during an emotional news conference in which he honored his family, teammates, and numerous persons who played an important role in his football career.

