Harrison Butker Receives Clean Chit From NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Following His Controversial Speech

Harrison Butker nearly overtook Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s popularity last week. The Chiefs Kicker was trending on social media like never before. Besides the NFL world, the general audience was keenly interested in the NFL star.

Butker had grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He gave a commencement speech at Benedictine College that was tagged sexist and anti-LGBTQ. His statements about the female community received backlash from people on social media. Some were hoping for the NFL to punish the Chiefs kicker but the league’s commissioner has put a full stop to all the demands.

NFL Commissioner Approves Harrison Butker’s Speech

Roger Goodell, the NFL Commissioner, was recently questioned about the league’s stance on Harrison Butker. Goodell said that the league has over 3000 players and everyone thinks differently. He feels that diversity makes America a better place to live and that’s something everyone should treasure.

The NFL was quick to release a statement after Butker's homophobic speech. They clarified that the Chiefs' kicker was speaking for himself and wasn't representing the league. The Chiefs stayed silent throughout the Harrison Butker Speech Saga. Roger Goodell has allowed Mahomes and Co. to take a sign of relief by hinting that there will be no suspension for Butker.

Butker’s Hate Speech Towards Women and the LGBTQ Community

The 2019 NFL Scoring Leader visited Benedictine College to deliver the commencement speech in the second week of May. He congratulated the female graduates saying that most of them might be thinking about marriage and raising children.

Butker claimed that the most important title for a woman should be a homemaker. He also called the pride month a sinful deed. The Chiefs kicker said that women are told diabolical lies about IVF, abortion, and surrogacy. Swifties were furious at Butker for quoting Taylor Swift’s Bejeweled song’s lyrics in his speech.