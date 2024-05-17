Billie Eilish Calls Out Body Shaming In Track SKINNY From Hit Me Hard and Soft Album; Says 'The Internet Is Hungry'

Hit Me Hard and Soft, Billie Eilish's latest album starts on a pretty vulnerable tone and goes deeper from there. Billie's third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, came out after her breakthrough albums, Where Do We Go?, When We Fall Asleep, and Happier Than Ever. This time, instead of releasing singles, she decided to release the album as a whole to provide a more thorough narrative experience.

Billie Eilish talks about getting body shamed in Skinny

The first full taste of her most recent album is offered by the opening track. Billie Eilish reflects on her first love, the heartbreak that followed, managing life in the spotlight, and the constant criticism of her appearance, making it a fitting start to the project.

"People say I look happy / Just because I got skinny / But the old me is still me and maybe the real me / And I think she's pretty," she sings in the first line. The singer has previously discussed body-shaming and uninvited comments on her appearance in interviews, and even on her most recent album, Happier Than Ever, particularly on the spoken word song Not My Responsibility.

Even though Eilish, 22, has learned to trust herself (as the songs indicate), she is still the target of these comments after years in the spotlight. The insults can still be hurtful. "Someone has to feed the internet because it's ravenous for the meanest kind of funny stuff,", sings Eilish in the later lyrics.

Billie Eilish mentions about love

On the soft-yet-exuberant ballad, Eilish also opens up about a specific heartbreak, which she then explores more throughout the album from various perspectives. She sings, "I never did you wrong...I loved you for so long," in this section with her heavenly voice. Listeners may make links with her most recent partner, Jesse Rutherford, whom she dated from the end of 2022 to the beginning of 2023.

Billie Eilish, the Grammy award-winning singer, has ten new songs on her third album. The new album may be streamed on all platforms and has a duration of 43 minutes and 45 seconds.

