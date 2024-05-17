ACM Awards 2024: Reba McEntire Closes Country Music’s Party Of The Year With I Can’t Performance; See HERE

Veteran country singer Reba McEntire closed the show with a killer and fiery performance at the 2024 ACM Awards. The star grooved to a blazing rendition of her new single, I Can’t. Joined by an amazing choir of gospel singers, McEntire, who also served as the night’s host, synced to the lyrics of the song while staring down at the camera.

Dressed in an all-black classy dress and with her burned red hair, she sang the powerful lyrics, “I can’t row, you across right now, I’m too busy building a bridge. I can’t throw a line right now; I’m too busy trying to live.”

Reba McEntire received a standing ovation for her closing performance

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, along with other celebrities in the audience, gave the performance a standing ovation after it ended. The country music icon also declared she would return to host the 2025 ACM Awards before leaving the stage.

Furthermore, McEntrie’s praise-worthy performance comes after she debuted I Can’t on The Voice, where she is currently serving as a judge for the second season in a row. Known as the Queen of Country Music, Reba McEntire has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. Since the 1970s, she has placed over 100 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, with 25 of them reaching the number one spot. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

More details about the ACM Awards 2024

The 2024 ACM Awards are airing live on Prime Video from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. This year’s ceremony was produced by Dick Clark Productions. Other performers and artists who graced the stage included Lainey Wilson, who later on won entertainer of the year—Jelly Roll, Post Malone, Dua Lipa with Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, and many others.