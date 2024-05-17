Forgotten? What's up with movies Pooja Meri Jaan, Sarvgunn Sampann, Rumi Ki Sharafat, Sector 36?

It has been over a year since Maddock Films' and Jio Studios' movies Pooja Meri Jaan, Sarvgunn Sampann, Rumi Ki Sharafat, Sector 36 were announced for release on JioCinema. All the films mentioned are fully complete but there is no idea about when they will release. Not just that, it is still not known if these films will see a release in theatres or on a digital platform. The fans and admirers of the talent associated to the film are helpless and clueless, and an update on these films is now due.

Pooja Meri Jaan

Pooja Meri Jaan is a thriller-drama directed by Navjot Gulati and stars Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz among many others. In a Pinkvilla interview early in 2024, Mrunal Thakur expressed her excitement for the film. She said, "It's been so many years of tapasya (manifesting) and now finally it's ready. You feel so ready when it is close to the due date; that kind of a feeling". It has been over 4 months since the interview went live and we still don't know how close the film is, from its due date.

Sarvgunn Sampann

Sarvgunn Sampann directed by Sonali Rattan Deshmukh is a drama film starring Vaani Kapoor and Ishwak Singh among others. The movie was shot in early 2023 and was initially scheduled for a late 2023 release. It's almost mid-2024 but a release timeline for the movie is not in place. Everyone is patiently waiting for the film's update.

Rumi Ki Sharafat

Rumi Ki Sharafat, directed by Prashant Bhagia is a comedy-drama starring Radhikka Madan, Sharib Hashmi and Varun Sharma. Like Sarvgunn Sampann, the film went on floors in early 2023 and was also announced in Maddock Films' release slate along with 14 other films. Sadly, despite being fully complete, the release date of the comedy-drama is unknown.

Sector 36

Sector 36 stars Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal. It is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar. The film was shot back in 2021-22 and even after over 2 years, the release date of the movie is unclear. After tasting success in the form of 12th Fail, one would expect the release of this Vikrant Massey movie to be fastracked but that has not happened.

An Update On The AboveMentioned Films Is Long Due

Filmmaking is a difficult job and the artists put in a lot of hardwork and energy. Delays and lack of clarity in release often cause harm, not just to the talent in the film but also the project in general. The excitement for the film goes down too, because of lack of clarity. Pinkvilla, hereby asks the stakeholders to give clarity on their ready movie projects.

