Kinds of Kindness Poster Unveils Ensemble Cast Including Emma Stone, Joe Alwyn, Hunter Schafer, Jesse Plemons and Willem Dafoe; Deets

Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds Of Kindness is one of the highly anticipated movies releasing this year. Since the teaser for the upcoming project dropped, many fans have been looking forward to the film's release.

The film is packed with a brilliant cast including Willem Dafoe, Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Joe Alwyn, Margaret Qualley, and Hong Chau. The film’s newly dropped poster is hitting the headlines due to its creative approach.

Kindness Of Kindness unveils its new poster

The upcoming film’s new poster is creating a buzz online due to its interesting depiction of the cast member’s faces. The poster is filled with the floating faces of the cast members. The faces are compact there is no space between them. As per Collider, the new poster is almost like the posters made for superhero movies, with just the heads of the cast members being used.

The probability of the filmmakers revealing the intention and the idea behind this unconventional poster is very low. But there is still hope as, once the film drops, the dots can be connected with the help of its storyline.

This film marks Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, and Lanthimos's second project together after their work in The Poor Things, released in 2023. The film went on to be nominated for 11 Oscars out of which it bagged four awards.

Stone, Alwyn, and Lanthomos have also worked together on The Favourite, released in 2019.

Kinds Of Kindness synopsis and more

The upcoming Lanthimos directorial project comes under the genre of comedy-drama. As per the Searchlight Pictures, who is the official film’s distributor, the synopsis goes, “KINDS OF KINDNESS is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life.”

The synopsis adds, “A policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.”

Similar to The Poor Things, this film is also a special one for Lanthimos as it is nominated under the In-Competition category at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, 2024.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Greta Gerwig and Zaho de Sagazan's Modern Love Performance Sparks 'Women Appreciating Women' Reactions from Fans