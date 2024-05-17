ACM Awards 2024: Here's A Look At The Biggest Snubs And Surprises From The Night

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards, held at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, was a night filled with excitement, anticipation, and a few unexpected outcomes. While many awards went to predictable winners, there were several surprising twists and significant snubs that left fans and industry insiders buzzing.

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen went 0-6 on the night, a significant snub given his strong presence in the nominations. Wallen lost to Chris Stapleton in three major categories: album of the year, male artist of the year, and artist-songwriter of the year. This is the second consecutive year Wallen has been passed over for artist-songwriter of the year, losing to Hardy last year. The loss of "One Thing at a Time" for album of the year was particularly surprising since it topped Billboard’s all-genre year-end albums chart for 2023. The three previous country albums to achieve this feat—Carrie Underwood’s "Some Hearts," Taylor Swift’s "Fearless," and Wallen’s own "Dangerous: The Double Album"—all won the ACM Award for album of the year.

Jordan Davis

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

In a surprising victory, Jordan Davis’s hit "Next Thing You Know" won song of the year, beating out Tracy Chapman’s "Fast Car," which was the favorite to win. "Fast Car" had previously won the CMA Award for song of the year last fall. Davis co-wrote "Next Thing You Know" with Chase McGill, Greylan James, and Josh Osborne. This win marks Osborne's second in this category, following his previous victory with the Old Dominion hit "One Man Band."

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll experienced both triumph and disappointment. He won his first ACM Award for music event of the year with "Save Me" featuring Lainey Wilson. However, he lost in two other categories where he was a strong contender: male artist of the year and single of the year for "Need a Favor."

Cody Johnson

Cody Johnson was another major snub of the night, entering the awards with five nominations but walking away without a single win. Despite his strong showing and the popularity of his work, Johnson was overshadowed in each category, failing to secure recognition for his efforts. His nominations included top categories such as male artist of the year and single of the year, but the competition proved too stiff this time around.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini, with three nominations, was also shut out from winning any awards. Known for her dynamic performances and strong fan base, Ballerini was expected to take home at least one award. However, she faced tough competition and, despite her nominations, did not win in any category. This outcome was surprising to many who anticipated her success at this year's event.

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan, another artist with three nominations, also left the ACM Awards empty-handed. Bryan's unique sound and rising popularity had many predicting wins in categories such as new male artist of the year and album of the year. Despite the high hopes and strong critical acclaim, Bryan did not secure any wins, making him one of the notable snubs of the evening.

While some wins were predictable, such as Lainey Wilson's second consecutive female artist of the year award and Old Dominion’s seventh consecutive group of the year award, the night was not without its unexpected turns. Reba McEntire’s 17th time hosting also went off without a hitch, as expected, and she announced her return for next year’s 60th annual ACM Awards.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ACM Awards 2024: Lainey Wilson Wins Female Artist Of The Year; Celebrates Women In Country Music