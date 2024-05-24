Here’s Why The Rock's Head Writer Had Reservations About Cody Rhodes Winning WWE Royal Rumble 2024

The Rock’s business partner and also his WWE writer, Brian Gewirtz, has been in the news lately regarding his insights on what really went on behind the scenes of WrestleMania 40. Gewirtz has been very vocal about The Rock’s heel turn and his teaming up with Roman Reigns before WrestleMania 40.

In another explosive revelation, Gewirtz has revealed the reason why he didn’t want Cody Rhodes to win the WWE Royal Rumble 2024. Before The Rock’s return to WWE on January 1, 2024, in San Diego, Gewirtz and Dwayne had a meeting with Triple H and Nick Khan in The Rock’s hotel room.

In that meeting, the idea of Roman Reigns and The Rock headlining WrestleMania 40 was discussed, and it was given a thumbs up. The Rock was expected to tease a match with Roman Reigns upon his return by saying he might decide to sit at the head of the table. But what couldn't be finalized in that meeting was Cody’s Rumble win.



Why didn't Brian Gewirtz want Cody Rhodes to win the Royal Rumble?

It seems that Triple H and Nick Khan were adamant about Cody's win, while Gewirtz had some serious issues with that. The reason he explained while speaking on Busted Open Radio was that if Cody wins the Rumble, that sets him to headline the main event of WrestleMania. This will make The Rock vs Roman Reigns match difficult because it will send a message to the fans that Cody has earned his spot.

He instead pitched CM Punk’s win in the Royal Rumble, who would then go on to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, and that sets the stage clear for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns match.

Gewirtz explains, “The idea of Cody winning the Rumble, I thought, was problematic, in full transparency. I said, even in San Diego in that meeting, I thought the cleanest thing to do, if we’re booking Rock and Roman, is to have [CM] Punk win the Rumble and challenge [Seth] Rollins, just because there is a difference, storyline-wise, in my opinion, of Cody wanting to finish the story and having earned the right to finish the story by winning the Royal Rumble.”

He said that once you win the Royal Rumble, the whole dynamic changes, and the audience bats for Cody because he has earned that spot.



Why was Cody's Rumble win retained?

While we don’t have the exact reason, it seems that Triple H and Nick Khan wanted to keep the doors open for both storylines. That is why Cody's Rumble win was not changed, despite Gewirtz expressing his disagreement with it.

This is what exactly happened when Cody Rhodes decided to get out of the way of The Rock and Roman Reigns. The WWE Universe marched for him, with the #WewantCody movement, and the American Nightmare was brought back in the main event. He then went on to beat Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

