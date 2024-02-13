‘He’s Got 66.6% Loser’: Fans Call Out Troy Aikman as Old Tweet on Patrick Mahomes Resurfaces After Chiefs’ Super Bowl 2024 Victory

In the electric atmosphere of the Super Bowl 2024, the spotlight wasn't just on the field's fierce competition between the 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs but also hovered over a past tweet by Troy Aikman that has since haunted him.

Troy Aikman tweet resurfaces after Patrick Mahomes victory

As Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a spectacular victory, fans couldn't help but recall Aikman's bold claim from years prior, where he seemed to downplay Mahomes' prowess by pointing to his own Super Bowl titles as a benchmark of success.

The core of the controversy lies in Aikman's response to a comparison between him and Mahomes, where he remarked, "Talk to me when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles."

This comment came after it was highlighted that Mahomes had already thrown for 36% of Aikman's career touchdowns in just 8% of the games.

Mahomes, with the Chiefs' recent win, has now solidly positioned himself in NFL history, prompting a revisit of Aikman's remark and sparking a debate on comparisons between players from different eras.

The NFL has seen a dramatic transformation since Aikman's days, with advancements in strategies, athlete conditioning, and rules favoring the passing game.

Aikman himself acknowledged the difficulty of comparisons, citing the vast differences in the league's passing game from his entry in 1989 to the present​​.

However, Patrick Mahomes' achievements at the age of 28 have not only captivated fans but also reshaped conversations around NFL legacies.

Mahomes' contract extension in 2020, worth up to $503 million, underscores the Chiefs' confidence in his ability to lead the team to further glory.

Mahomes has not only lived up to the hype but also exceeded it, with a playing style that combines athleticism, intelligence, and an uncanny ability to perform under pressure​​.

And at just 28 years old, Mahomes has already matched 100% of Troy Aikman's Super Bowl victories.

Following the Chiefs' Super Bowl 2024 victory, social media became a battleground of sorts, with fans playfully trolling Aikman, reminding him of his challenge to Mahomes regarding Super Bowl titles.

Fans troll Troy Aikman

Memes, tweets, and comments flooded the internet, with fans humorously invoking Aikman's name, a fan reminds, "He’s got 66.6% loser"

Another mocks,

A fan playfully adds a GIF to show, "Patrick Mahomes to Troy Aikman right now:"

Another Mahomes fan comments, "I’ve been waiting to quote tweet this for years!! He’s now at 100%"

A fan posts, "Patrick Mahomes looking for Troy Aikman after tying his Super Bowl Titles in only 6 seasons"

While the trolling didn't stop, a fan replied, "Troy Aikman getting torn up in the quotes right now since Mahomes already tied his superbowl wins and has already destroyed his career passing touchdowns in about half of the time."

