Jheel Mehta is widely recognized for her stint in one of the longest-running Hindi sitcoms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In the show, she essayed the role of Sonu Bhide and was a part of Taapu Sena. Even after exiting the show, Jheel kept in touch with the audience through her active social media presence.

However, Jheel has been hitting the headlines lately due to her marriage plans with her long-time beau Aditya Dube. Just a few hours back the actress uploaded a romantic proposal video, where she was seen going down on her knees to propose to Aditya.

How did Jheel propose to Aditya?

In the video, Jheel Mehta has planned a dreamy proposal on the beachside for her beau Aditya. Set against the backdrop of the beautiful beach, Jheel confessed her eternal love for him.

She gently got down on her one knee, and said, “Hey! I know that you have been waiting for this for a while now. And will you marry me, Aditya?” Accepting his girl’s proposal, Aditya said, ‘Yes.’

Following this, the actress slipped the ring on his fingers, marking it as a new beginning and a stamp of her unconditional love. Mehta also confessed that she is still nervous.

Aditya was visibly surprised by this proposal and was also blushing. The lovebirds hugged each other as well.

Accompanying the video, here comes the perfect caption by Jheel, which reads, “At every table, I’ll save you a seat. I knew you’d say yes (you didn’t have another option, heheheh) but I was still feeling the butterflies. All I need is you, the sea, and the sunset. Forever a goofball around you.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress donned in white knee-length dress with noodle sleeves while Aditya was wearing a white shirt with beige trousers.

Responding to the video, Aditya wrote, “This was better than I could ever imagine, Jheel. You're amazing and I'm the luckiest guy in the world.”

Fans reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, fans started pouring in their love and blessing for the couple. One of the users wrote, “Woweee so sweet. God bless you both with a lifetime of love and togetherness.” Another one wrote, “A perfect couple..... can't break...with negative feelings.”

More about Jheel Mehta

Jheel Mehta rose to fame from her character Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and was the on-screen daughter of Madhvi and Aatmaram Bhide. She started as a child actor in the show and left as a teenager.

For now, she has decided to stay away from showbiz. On the professional front, she is a makeup artist and often creates vlogs for her fans.

On the personal front, Jheel received a grand proposal by Dube in January. She was brought up to the rooftop with blindfolds. When she took them off, Aditya danced and then proposed to her in SRK style.

