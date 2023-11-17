How many Papa Johns does Shaquille O’Neal own? Exploring every franchise owned by Big Diesel

Shaquille O’Neal is renowned not only for his size but also for his reputation.

However, he hasn’t limited his relevance to just the basketball court; he’s now a significant player in the corporate room as a franchise owner.

You might be curious about exactly how many Papa John's franchises are owned by Shaq.

O’Neal owns a sizable slice of Papa John's pie with nine franchises to his name. Besides being a franchisee, he also dons the hat of a brand ambassador for Papa John's and has a seat on the pizza company's board of directors since 2019.

His entrepreneurial ventures also encompass ownership of 17 Auntie Anne's Pretzels outlets and a growing affection for Krispy Kreme.

The legendary basketballer shared in a Wall Street Journal interview about his introduction to Krispy Kreme during his college days and how he aims to expand his presence in the business.

According to O’Neal, he already has a few Krispy Kreme franchises under his belt and is always scouting for more opportunities.

Diving into the expansive franchise empire of Big Diesel

Shaquille O'Neal, the successful entrepreneur and investor, has stakes in a myriad of top U.S. corporations like Apple, General Electric, and PepsiCo.

He's also making big moves in the food franchise arena with his involvement in Krispy Kreme, Papa John’s, and Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, and operating 150 car wash locations.

Remarkably, he owned and sold 155 Five Guys establishments, which made up 10% of its total franchise portfolio.

With a portfolio holding 50 brands spread across diverse industries, O'Neal is indeed a seasoned investor.

As a renowned advisor for Beachbody, an expanding fitness brand, he contributed to their recent public debut through a $3 billion merger.

In and around Atlanta, O'Neal owns nine Papa John’s outlets and has been a board member and brand promoter for this restaurant chain since 2019.

Further extending his franchise ownership reach, O'Neal recently brought Big Chicken, his fast-food brand serving oversized chicken sandwiches, into the competitive fast-food market.

