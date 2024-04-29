The industry as well as audiences are trying to come to terms with the shocking news of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh's missing news. The actor has gone missing for a week and his family and close friends are extremely worried about the actor's well-being. Pinkvilla got in touch with actor Samay Shah who played the character of Singh's onscreen son Gogi in the show. In a candid chat, Shah reassured that Singh will be fine and will return soon.

Samay Shah reacts to Gurucharan Singh missing

In a brief chat with Pinkvilla, Samay revealed his first reaction on learning about the news of his onscreen father Gurucharan Singh missing. He said, "First reaction was that of disbelief. I thought it was not an appropriate piece of news. Even when I cross-checked, I couldn't believe the information. I called both his phone numbers but couldn't reach out to him. It was only when I learned that a missing report had been filed, that I came to terms with the shocking news."

Talking more about the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor, he added, "Having said that, I am sure he'll be back very soon. He is not someone who'll run away from anything."

Take a look at Samay Shah's post with Gurucharan Singh:

Samay Shah on the last meeting Gurucharan Singh

When asked about his last meeting with Singh and if he knew about his apparent financial crisis, Samay Shah said, "We last met at Dilip Sir's son's wedding. He looked totally fine. There wasn't any trace of stress. I didn't know about his financial crisis. He was fine and I feel he is fine. He will return soon."

The new update on Gurucharan Singh missing case

According to the Delhi Police, they've found vital clues in the case and they're following the technical evidence to trace the actor.

