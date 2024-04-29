Bharti Singh definitely brings laughter and joy wherever she goes! She often engages in fun conversation with paparazzi whenever spotted at events or any other occasion. Currently, the popular comedienne is serving her hosting duties at Dance Deewane 4. Like every other time, Bharti was spotted on the sets of the show and candidly revealed paparazzi secrets.

She turned director for her own video and guided paps about how to edit her clip. Here's what she told the shutterbugs, spreading charm and radiance.

Bharti Singh gives instructions to paparazzi

When snapped on the sets of Dance Deewane 4, Bharti Singh asked the paparazzi, "Mai chalungi, toh aap kehna Bharti ji toh main turn karungi. Toh wahan pe jab tum log lagaoge 'ahh haan,' main toh pura editing bhi bata rahi hun (I will walk, then you say Bharti ji, then I will turn. So, at that point, you guys will put 'Ahh haan,' I am also telling you the complete editing)."

Once she finished giving the instructions, the shutterbugs followed suit. Their attempt proved to be a success, and Bharti warmly greeted the camerapersons afterwards.

Have a look at the video here:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

In the video, Bharti Singh exuded elegance in a vibrant dress featuring colorful patterns. Her hair tied into a sophisticated ponytail went perfectly with her outfit. She opted for a minimalistic route to accessories and wore a pearl necklace and earrings.

Bharti Singh in Dance Deewane 4

As a host of Dance Deewane 4, Bharti makes sure to add more excitement, laughter, and fun to the show. Her banter with the performers and hilarious conversations with judges Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty are always unmissable, often leaving us in stitches.

Although Bharti kicked off her career as a comedienne, her hosting skills are equally commendable. Most recently, when Karisma Kapoor arrived at Dance Deewane 4 as a guest, she invited her and Suniel Shetty to recreate their iconic Jhanjhariya song from the Krishna movie.

On the personal front, Bharti Singh tied the knot in 2017 with screenwriter, producer, and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: International Dance Day 2024: Ankita Lokhande shares compilation of her performance videos to wish fans