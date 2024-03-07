‘I Just Want To Kill Them’: Draymond Green and Paul Pierce Squash Their 7-Year-Old Beef

During a February 2017 game, Paul Pierce and Draymond Green fiercely traded barbs in a heated altercation. The feud ignited when Pierce urged Blake Griffin to face off against Green, resulting in a volley of insults.

Using Kobe Bryant's farewell tour as a stick to beat him with, Green taunted Pierce for lacking the same adoration from fans.

The fiery interaction between the two players captured wide attention, concluding with the perception of Green gaining an advantage in the verbal duel.

Paul Pierce recently joined as a guest on the Draymond Green Show, where he chose to address their infamous 2017 clash.

As the Clippers battled the Warriors in the game's early stages, Pierce was able to penetrate Green's tough defense, who was assigned to tackle Blake Griffin – a confrontation he had anticipated.

"Blake, LaMarcus Aldridge, C'Bo like they were the dogs at the four spot you know what I'm saying," said Green. "When I see these dudes, I just want to kill them. Y'all say these is the dudes on the four, I want to kill these dudes."

Driven by this challenge, Green was ready to execute his finest defense strategies against Griffin. He had meticulously studied Griffin's style and tactics. However, what he hadn't prepared for was Pierce's provoking shouts from the sidelines.

Draymond Green's Epic Trash-Talking Showdown with Paul Pierce

During that particular play, when Griffin pulled off a pump fake, Green bit it and immediately started doubting his choice. Concurrently, Pierce taunted him with "little," setting off the well-known banter.

"You call out, 'he's too small, he's too small, man. Get him, Blake'. Consequently, because of your provocation, I get hooked by a pump fake from Blake Griffin. I internally question, 'What am I doing?'" voiced the Warriors' forward.

Incensed and provoked by Pierce's derision, Green could no longer contain himself. "Keep after that goodbye tour! They're not that into you! You supposed you were Kobe?!" he yelled at Pierce.

In the end, neither Paul Pierce nor Draymond Green understood that the microphone would capture it. It was post-match when the hype started.

Fans took sides, and the incident became a hot topic on all social media platforms, escalating quickly in popularity. Green recalls being flooded with "a million" messages about the heated exchange.

On being solicited about it, Pierce rated Green's smack talk as a mere 3/10. But ask any other fan, and you might hear a different score. This event remains one of Green's career-best smack-talking instances.

Fortunately, Pierce harbors nothing but respect for the four-time champion. He praised Green for his unwavering personality and reminisced about their face-off alongside Kevin Garnett before the Warriors became a powerhouse.

