Does WWE Decide 2K24 Ratings? Producer REVEALS Truth On What Goes Behind Rankings Of Characters

WWE games have always excited fans, and WWE 2K24 is no exception. A very startling statistic that came a few days back about WWE 2K24 was that more players have played as Cody Rhodes in the game, than Roman Reigns. While 1.1 million players played as Cody Rhodes, only 1 million played as Roman Reigns.

Now, the question is arising over how the game makers decide on the rankings of the characters in the game. The rankings of playable characters are very controversial and often become the subject of debates on social media. Now, WWE 2K24’s Bryan Williams spoke about what goes behind the in-game ranking system.

What does the producer say about the rankings of WWE 2K24 ?

Producer Bryan Williams has said that they are very specific about character differentiation and they make sure that they are at the appropriate hierarchy on the card.

Williams explained, “For us on the design side, we're really big on character differentiation and making sure that when you select a character that they are of their appropriate hierarchy on the card. Not everybody can be Roman Reigns. You have people that are at the tippety top of the card and then you have people that are not, but there's no slight on anybody."

Advertisement

So, does WWE have a hand in deciding the rankings of the characters? The answer is no. WWE doesn’t decide on the rankings. However, producer Williams revealed that this year, they have gone into detail about how a particular player was booked in WWE the previous year.

"We kind of take all that into account to see, did they hold championships? Were they winning more than they were losing? Are they consistently pushed ?"

The ratings do impact the players, and they are highly discussed. For example, Kurt Angle’s dismal ranking of 89 is lower than even Logan Paul who has 90 and it has angered the fans. Kurt Angle despite being a Hall of Famer, Olympic Gold Medalist, King of the Ring, and World Champion has a rating of 89, which is reasonably much lower.

Even former Universal Champion, Drew McIntyre has been ranked 89, while someone like Jey Uso has 90. This does raise several questions from the fans, regarding how the rankings have been decided.

ALSO READ: Why Did WWE Allow Cody Rhodes To Break Rules for Promo against The Rock on Monday Night RAW?