'He's Beatable': Logan Paul Wants to Come Out of Boxing Retirement to Face Floyd Mayweathe

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. was one of the most popular exhibition bouts of all time. Surpassing over a million pay-per-view buys, and the aforementioned match skyrocketed the acclaim of celebrity boxing events.

Since Paul vs Mayweather was held as an exhibition bout, a clear winner was not announced. However, The Maverick still believes himself to be the victorious contender in the bout.

Logan Paul expresses his desire for a rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Popular YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul is considered to be an influential figure in the social media space. Dominating platforms like Vine and YouTube and branching onto different avenues such as boxing and cryptocurrency has bridged Paul with abundant success.

Among his greatest achievements is the hugely popular boxing fight against undefeated boxing veteran Floyd Mayweather Jr. The Maverick lived up to the expectations against the 47-year-old and displayed an impressive performance.

Up until recently, Paul claims to have beaten Mayweather. The American native believes himself to have outclassed the undefeated fighter in the eight-rounder.

In a recent interview with popular American journalist Graham Bensinger, Logan Paul reflected on his experience in the ring with Floyd Mayweather Jr. He also spoke about a potential rematch and his thoughts on the definitive winner of this bout.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: John Cena vs Vince McMahon angle was once pitched but Was Scrapped for THIS Reason; former WWE writer reveals

“He’s beatable,” claimed Paul regarding the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. The 47-year-old boxer has a history of beating the toughest contenders in his division. Fighters like Canelo Alvarez and Manny Pacquiao are a few names from that list.

Nonetheless, Money’s records do not seem to affect The Maverick. The 28-year-old YouTuber predicted their potential rematch to be favorable to him.

“If I fought him again it wouldn’t be 85-15, it’s 50-50. F*** you bro. I don’t need this s***. You need it way more than I do,” claimed Paul. Judging by his demeanor, The Maverick seems to be confident in beating Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Although there is no official talk regarding it, a rematch would be an entertaining watch for fans.

Logan Paul claims Floyd Mayweather owes him $3 million for their exhibition fight

The Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight was considered a huge success. After the fight, the undefeated boxer was reported to have earned $65 million. According to Paul, ‘Money’ owes the YouTuber a sum of $4 million.

On his popular ‘Impaulsive’ podcast, Paul went into detail regarding the matter. He spoke on Mayweather’s promised settlement to be owed.

“He didn’t pay me. I got paid a little bit. Not like I should’ve gotten paid. I’m out a few million,” said Paul regarding Mayweather’s alleged settlement money. The Maverick also claimed that he won the fight and Floyd was attempting a knockout victory.

Paul had also touched on his legal team suing Mayweather for the promised unsettlement. Although the details of the lawsuit were not revealed, The Maverick claimed his stance on the matter to be firm.

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather is one of the wealthiest athletes of all time. Rumored to have surpassed a net-worth of $1.2 billion, the 47-year-old is indeed a veteran in the sport.

ALSO READ: ‘He Looks So… Pedestrian’: Resurfaced Pic of The Rock With Hair and No Muscles Leaves Internet in Stitches