Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Boston Celtics Tonight? Deets Inside

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, the two leading teams in the Eastern Conference, are set to collide as the Bucks head to Boston for a key showdown on Wednesday.

Both teams are in a rhythm of victory; the Bucks celebrate a two-game winning spree while the Celtics surf on a wave of six consecutive triumphs. The Celtics clinch the longest ongoing victory sequence in the league with seven unbeaten games.

Taking the lead in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics boast the NBA's best 54-14 record. They stand as the first and the only team to secure a playoff position so far. The Bucks, trailing by ten games, settle in the second spot with a 44-24 record.

Remarkably, the Bucks have equaled their total loss tally from last season's 58-24 record. Furthermore, they have already secured their place in at least a play-in.

This season's third meeting is imminent between the two powerhouses that share a 1-1 record in their four-game regular season series.

In their opening encounter, the Celtics clinched a victory with a thin margin of 119-116, thanks to stellar performances from Jaylen Brown (26 points), Jayson Tatum (23 points), and Kristaps Porzingis (21 points), who together contributed 70 points.

However, the Bucks retaliated with a definitive 135-102 win in their subsequent meeting, marking the return of their former key player, Jrue Holiday.

Advertisement

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against the Boston Celtics Tonight?

With left hamstring tendinopathy posing an issue, Antetokounmpo's participation in the Bucks' game is currently uncertain. The ailment kept Giannis from contributing to Milwaukee's 140-129 victory against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Additionally, we see probable participation from Marjon Beauchamp, who is dealing with back spasms.

"Greek Freak" has been grappling with an ongoing hamstring problem. It was this left hamstring tendinopathy that benched him during Sunday's match against the Phoenix Suns.

Reports before Sunday's match suggested Antetokounmpo would play. However, a last-minute decision ruled him out of the lineup. Following his absence from the game, Antetokounmpo went back to practice on Monday.

According to coach Doc Rivers, the practice session wasn't overly strenuous, paving the way for his likely appearance on Wednesday.

This season, the forward has been absent from only four out of 68 games, averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and a block in each game.

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Giannis Antetokounmpo is Out with a hamstring issue.

MarJon Beauchamp is Probable to play with Back pain.

Will Jaylen Brown Play Against the Milwaukee Bucks Tonight?

Jaylen Brown's right ankle sprain makes his participation uncertain. This injury previously caused him to sit out games against the Utah Jazz on Mar. 12 and later against the Washington Wizards on Mar. 17.

However, Brown made a comeback in the game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, where he pulled off 31 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal within 30:24 minutes.

The three-time All-Star has played 61 games this season, averaging 23.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals.

Boston Celtics injury report

Jaylen Brown is Questionable as he is dealing with a Right ankle sprain.

Jrue Holiday is also Questionable with Shoulder pain.

Sam Hauser is also Questionable with Ankle pain.

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics?

The showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics is all set for Wednesday, March 20, at the TD Garden. ESPN will provide national broadcast coverage of the game starting at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Advertisement

Local fans can also catch the action on NBC Sports Boston and WMLW The M. For those preferring to stream, fuboTV and NBA League Pass offer live streaming options.

ALSO READ: Devin Booker Net Worth