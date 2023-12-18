IG model Dream Paige claims Anthony Edwards got her pregnant and offered to pay for her abortion

Anthony Edwards of the T-Wolves recently revealed that he and his perennial girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, are welcoming a baby into their life. Robel also shares a child with Chief Keef.

Yet, things took a turbulent turn after Dream Paige, reportedly Edwards' side chick, accused him on social media of paying her $100,000 for an abortion.

Manipulative demands: Paige's disturbing experience amid unplanned pregnancy

Paige, in a string of text messages purportedly between her and Edwards, presented a positive pregnancy test.

According to Paige, Edwards responded to the situation by saying he didn't wish to father any children at the moment and proposed a deal of $100,000 for an abortion.

Paige's sense of betrayal grew deeper when she discovered that Edwards was expecting a child with Robel, his principal partner.

Edwards, committed to only having children with Robel, forcefully encouraged an abortion. Upon Paige's concession, Edwards seemingly kept asking for a video of the procedure's progress, proving his overbearing insistence.

Paige's unsettling encounter with Anthony Edwards

Paige kept her promise and eventually sent a video to Edwards. When Edwards appeared to stop responding, she took matters into her own hands and tried to reach out to his attorney. However, his attorney allegedly ignored her, which infuriated her beyond measure.

She consequently decided to share her chats with Edwards via X (previously), as highlighted above. Alongside posting her messages on her Instagram, she voiced her thoughts on the platform. The text above is what she documented.

Next, Paige displayed a screenshot of a 'pending' wire transfer, signaling that Anthony Edwards is yet to fulfill his $100,000 promise.

Now, with the entire saga unfolded for all to witness, resolving this situation might cost him significantly more, if he manages to do so at all.

As of now, no one linked to Anthony Edwards has commented on the matter.

Nonetheless, the choice of handling this controversy rests primarily in the NBA player's court. How he proceeds could be crucial to prevent further complications ahead.

