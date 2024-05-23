‘I’m Rooting for Caitlin Because I’ve Been in That Seat Before’: LeBron James Backs WNBA Sensation To Make Her Mark

On a personal level, LeBron James can identify with Fever rookie Caitlin Clark regarding the hardships that accompany being a budding basketball star. In the most recent episode of James and JJ Redick's podcast, James discussed the criticism that Clark has been receiving after Redick questioned the Lakers star about how he handled similar backlash when he was the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft at the age of 18.

What did LeBron James say?

James said, “The one thing that I love that she’s bringing to her sport: More people want to watch, more people want to tune in. Don’t get it twisted, don’t get it f–ked up, Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are going to happen for the WNBA. But for her individually, I don’t think she should get involved in anything that’s being said. Just go have fun, enjoy.”

James further added, "But I'm rooting for Caitlin because I've been in that seat before. I've walked that road before," James said. "I hope she kills it. I hope [Fever forward] Aliyah Boston [the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft] does amazing. I hope they do great.

Clark is a Work in Progress in Her Rookie Season

During the Fever's 0-4 start, Clark—who guided Iowa to two consecutive NCAA championship appearances in each of the previous two seasons and went on to become the NCAA's Division I all-time leading scorer for men or women—went through a few "welcome to the league" moments.

In four games with Indiana, the 22-year-old Clark has shown glimmers of her deep shooting range, which made her arguably the best shooter in college basketball. However, she still has a lot of work to do in her rookie campaign. For Clark, turnovers have been a problem. She also needs to work on her ball handling and mid-range abilities.

