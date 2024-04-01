In Photos: Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente SPOTTED TOGETHER Weeks After Cheating Controversy With Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's cheating controversy concluded a while ago, and she finally decided to step out with her rumored boyfriend. Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente were captured by paparazzi together for the first time. Here are the pictures of them together:

Pictures of Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente Together

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente were recently spotted together as they exited the Brazilian supermodel's ongoing construction site in Miami. The two chose to go with casual outfits for their outing. Gisele Bundchen went with a loose-fit shirt, which she tucked inside her flared jeans.

On the other hand, Gisele's rumored boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, wore an all-black outfit. The Jiu-jitsu teacher wore a black T-shirt, black shorts, and gray sneakers. The outing came just a few days after Gisele Bundchen shared her take on Brady's cheating allegations through the New York Times.

Also Read: Did Tom Brady send flowers to rumored girlfriend Irina Shayk on Easter Day? Exploring Rumors

The Brazilian Supermodel went with a makeup-free look on the bright sunny day, showing off her complexion as she pulled off her hair into a loose bun. The NFL legend's ex-wife went with an understated piece of jewelry as she slipped brown flats into her feet. From what it appears, it was a casual outing to see the progress of her Miami house.