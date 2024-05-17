‘I'm Not The Most Beautiful': Bella Hadid Admits To Things She Learnt From Mom Yolanda Hadid

Mother’s Day may have passed, but for Bella Hadid, a specific calendar date hardly matters. The fashion model, who was named one of Time’s Most Influential People in The World in 2023, opened up about her beautiful bond with her mom and former model, Yolanda Hadid, the day after the occasion. She appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and talked about growing up with her sister Gigi Hadid, being best friends with her mom and much more.

Hadid also shared how her mother has never left her side, pushing her to take on the world and be the strongest best version of herself. And so she did. Host Barrymore was intrigued and asked for further insights on the converation, taking notes for her own daughters.

Bella Hadid credits mom for helping her take on life

The 27-year-old model sat down for a candid conversation with Drew Barrymore on her Emmy-nominated talk show on Monday, May 13. Bella Hadid has achieved so much so young, including two businesses that complement her highly successful fashion career. Talking about her fragrance business, Orebella, which she introduced only earlier this year, Hadid revealed her mom constantly had her back through the ups and downs of her life.

Touched by Hadid’s affection for mom Yolanda Hadid, host Drew Barrymore asked her for tips on how to cultivate such a level of trust and respect with her daughters. The Kin Euphoric co-founder began by saying that she and Mama Hadid, whom she earlier referred to as her “ride or die”, grew into becoming best friends and leaned on her for learnings.

“She taught me how to navigate life with being strong and hardworking…maybe I’m not the most beautiful but I know that I can give that to people,” Bella Hadid shared.

The Blended actress, 49, shares two daughters Olive 11, and Frankie, 10 with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Bella Hadid exits the modeling world

Despite all the success, Bella Hadid recently made headlines for retiring from the fashion industry as a model. The celebrity moved to Texas this year and revealed that she is quitting the modeling sphere for good. Talking to Allure in an April 30 interview, the model disclosed, “After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn't necessarily giving it back to me."

Bella Hadid had already stepped into the world of business in 2021 by partnering with adaptogenic beverage brand, Kin Euphorics with founder Jen Batchelor, per Inc. Besides that, the model launched her own line of fragrances, Orebella, a combination of her name and Arabic for iron ore, in 2024. She told the outlet that the brand was years in the making and wasn’t just to aid her financial aspects.

"It was something I was already extremely passionate about and I didn't want to keep it for myself anymore,” Hadid said. Further, she highlighted the significance of scents growing up in an Arabic family, seeing her uncle build his own fragrances in the ‘70s.

