Kyle Richards, known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, excitedly confirmed her return for the upcoming season.

Despite feeling "torn", she decided to come back to the show after a challenging time last year, longing for some enjoyable moments. Read on to know more.

Kyle Richards announces her return to the RHOBH

During her recent appearance in Amazon Live Session, Kyle Richards confirmed saying, "I was torn just because it's been a long time since I've been on the show, and last year was hard, and I just - I really wanted to get back to having some fun on the show, and I just needed some more time since the reunion."

The Halloween actress expressed that returning "was a much harder decision to make this year than any of the other years before."

She emphasized the close bond she shares with the crew, likening them to family, which played a significant role in her decision. Richards asserted, "When I do finally decide not to come back, it's going to be hard because it has been such a part of my life for so long. And like I said, the crew are like a family for me."

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's relationship and his potential return on the show

In July 2023, news broke that Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, had separated after 27 years of marriage. The announcement came during an Amazon Live session, where Kyle expressed relief that their family could finally address the rumors and speculation surrounding their relationship.

In a separate interview on the Bitch Bible podcast, Kyle disclosed that she and Mauricio are no longer residing together. Kyle and Mauricio share three daughters, while Kyle also has a daughter from a previous marriage.

With the fallout from their marriage being a central theme in the previous season, Kyle expressed her hope for a lighter and more enjoyable experience this time around.

Regarding Mauricio's potential involvement in the new season, Kyle expressed confidence that he would join, given their familial connection to the show. However, the casting details are yet to be confirmed by Bravo.

Kyle Richards on Dorit and PK Kemsley's separation

In addition to discussing her own situation, Kyle expressed empathy for Dorit and PK Kemsley on the live session, who recently announced their separation after nine years of marriage. She acknowledged the challenges of going through such a difficult time, especially under the scrutiny of public attention.

