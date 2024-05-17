'I Really Wanted To Get Back': Kyle Richards Announces Her Return To RHOBH Post Separation From Mauricio Umansky

Kyle Richards confirms her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the next season amidst her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky.

By Nidhi Joshi
Published on May 16, 2024  |  01:36 PM IST |  328
IMDb
Kyle Richards (IMDb)

Kyle Richards, known for her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, excitedly confirmed her return for the upcoming season.

Despite feeling "torn", she decided to come back to the show after a challenging time last year, longing for some enjoyable moments. Read on to know more. 

Kyle Richards announces her return to the RHOBH

 


During her recent appearance in Amazon Live Session, Kyle Richards confirmed saying, "I was torn just because it's been a long time since I've been on the show, and last year was hard, and I just - I really wanted to get back to having some fun on the show, and I just needed some more time since the reunion."

The Halloween actress expressed that returning "was a much harder decision to make this year than any of the other years before."

She emphasized the close bond she shares with the crew, likening them to family, which played a significant role in her decision. Richards asserted, "When I do finally decide not to come back, it's going to be hard because it has been such a part of my life for so long. And like I said, the crew are like a family for me.”

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's relationship and his potential return on the show

 


In July 2023, news broke that Kyle and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, had separated after 27 years of marriage. The announcement came during an Amazon Live session, where Kyle expressed relief that their family could finally address the rumors and speculation surrounding their relationship.

In a separate interview on the Bitch Bible podcast, Kyle disclosed that she and Mauricio are no longer residing together. Kyle and Mauricio share three daughters, while Kyle also has a daughter from a previous marriage.

With the fallout from their marriage being a central theme in the previous season, Kyle expressed her hope for a lighter and more enjoyable experience this time around.

Regarding Mauricio's potential involvement in the new season, Kyle expressed confidence that he would join, given their familial connection to the show. However, the casting details are yet to be confirmed by Bravo. 

Kyle Richards on Dorit and PK Kemsley's separation

In addition to discussing her own situation, Kyle expressed empathy for Dorit and PK Kemsley on the live session, who recently announced their separation after nine years of marriage. She acknowledged the challenges of going through such a difficult time, especially under the scrutiny of public attention.

ALSO READ: Grey's Anatomy Season 20 Complete Release Schedule; Dates, Time, and Streaming Details

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nidhi Joshi

Meet Nidhi, the Content Writer. She's loves weaving her word magic on everything that's trending in

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles