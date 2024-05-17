Where Is Regé-Jean Page Since Departure From Bidgerton? Exploring His Upcoming Projects

In the acting world, opportunities can be uncertain. Unless you're a big-name star, you might not have the luxury to be choosy about roles.

When Regé-Jean Page decided not to return to Netflix's Bridgerton for its second season and beyond, it left many puzzled. Leaving such a popular show was considered risky, and some thought he might regret it later.

What happened to Regé-Jean Page after Bridgerton Season 1?

Back then, people thought Regé-Jean Page would be the big star to come out of Bridgerton. After the show's debut, he became super popular, even hosting Saturday Night Live and being considered for James Bond. But now, as Bridgerton Season 3 is about to start, he seems to be missing out.

The show has made its actors even more famous. Jonathan Bailey, who stayed on after Season 2, got a lead role in a Jurassic World movie and a big part in a holiday blockbuster called Wicked: Part 1.

But where is Regé-Jean Page? Some people worried that Bridgerton wouldn't be the same without him. When he left the show, fans were upset, but Season 2 showed that the show could go on without him. Now, Bridgerton is even bigger, with its part 2 coming in June.

Does Regé-Jean Page have any upcoming projects?

Since leaving Bridgerton, Page has starred as Denny Carmichael in Netflix's The Grey Man and Xenk in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, but they haven't made him as famous as people thought they would. However, it's too early to count Page out. Despite a quiet period since 2020, he has exciting projects lined up.

Page is set to star in a reboot of The Saint for Paramount and has joined the cast of Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag alongside Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett. Plus, there are ongoing rumors about him potentially becoming the next James Bond, reports Pop Verse.

With significant roles in upcoming movies and plenty of buzz around his name, we can expect to see more of him in the future.

