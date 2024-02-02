IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Dubbed ‘Most Dangerous Indian Batter’ by Ex-England Cricketer as Opener Slams a Massive Ton

Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal is receiving praise from around the world, thanks to his stellar performance on Day 1 of the second Test between India and England at the ACA-VDCA Stadium. The young gun has earned himself a new name as former England cricketer Owais Shah termed him the “most dangerous” Indian batter after he played a power-packed innings for the hosts.

Terming him as the most dangerous Indian batter right now, Shah stressed his attacking prowess, which was put on display in the first Test, at Hyderabad, as well. The former England cricketer also highlighted Yashasvi’s successful domestic career to strengthen his statement.

Most Destructive Batter: Owais Shah

"The talent is there. He has maintained the same approach in domestic cricket. We looked at how he batted in the IPL and that is why he got the opportunity in international cricket. We saw that in the first Test how attacking he can be. He hit two sixes off Tom Hartley's first over,” said Owais Shah.

He further added, “Even here, he tried to be positive. Hit Joe Root for a boundary early on. It was in the air but this is how modern-day batters play. What an innings he has played so far. I think he is the most dangerous Indian batter at the moment.”

Second ODI century for Jaiswal

Jaiswal completed his second Test hundred at Vishakhapatnam, after going all guns blazing at England, who won the first Test to take a 1-0 lead against India. After an opening stand of 40 runs between the Indian skipper and his young opening partner, India faced its first loss as the former departed after the ball landed in Ollie’s hands.

Shubman Gill, who came next, also departed next, after initially looking in good shape and adding 34 to the board. Next came Shreyas Iyer who supplemented Jaiswal to form a partnership of 90 runs and this is when the latter completed his half-century, which was later converted into a massive century.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first, The playing XI featured three changes as an injured KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were replaced by Rajat Patidar and Kuldeep Yadav, with the latter making his Test debut. Mohammed Siraj has been replaced by Mukesh Kumar.

A heartbreak in the First Test

Earlier, India lost the first Test, at Hyderabad, to England after failing to duplicate their first-inning performance in the second inning too. The hosts fell short of 28 runs, resulting in their only fourth loss in Tests at home in the past decade. With the best Win/Loss ratio at home, India will be looking forward to making a comeback in the second Test and clinching a victory to even the score.

