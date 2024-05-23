Indiana Pacers Injury Report: Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against Boston Celtics on May 23?

The Indiana Pacers are all set for Game 2 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks tonight and they will be hoping for a Haliburton masterclass against the Celtics as they look to tie the series before game 3 in Indiana as the former Sacramento star is not listed on the injury report.

The Pacers gave everything in game 1 but it wasn’t enough as they lost a close game in overtime by 5 points. Haliburton was the star performer for them with 25 points and 10 assists on the night. He carried his form from the Knicks series where he averaged 21.3 points, 7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds throughout the series.

Will Tyrese Haliburton Play Against the Boston Celtics Tonight?

Tyrese Haliburton who was struggling with a right ankle sprain, lower back spasms, and a sacral contusion in the previous series against the Knicks seems to have put all his woes behind him as he is ready to suit up for the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Can Haliburton Lead the Pacers to a Win in Game 2?

Haliburton almost led the Pacers to a shock win at TD Garden in game one but the might of Jayson Tatum and the Celtics proved just a bit too much for them. Haliburton will be hoping that he can rewrite the script for game 2 as his form will be crucial for the Pacers to get a result on away turf.

Haliburton has showcased his big-game caliber but he needs more support in terms of scoring from the likes of Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam. Siakam is a former NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors and his experience in controlling the pace of the game will be vital to Haliburton’s overall productivity.

