Insider Reveals Tom Brady Already Sees ‘Future With’ GF Irina Shayk and ‘Really Wants to Make This Work'

The romance between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk is promising a tale not of fleeting glances but of deliberate intentions.

The whispers of romance between Tom Brady and Irina Shayk have swiftly turned into conversations about a future together, marking the first significant relationship for the NFL icon since his split from Gisele Bündchen.

Tom Brady sees a 'future with' Irina Shayk

An insider recently talked about the NFL star's relationship with Irina. "(Tom Brady sees) future with Shayk—two months after meeting at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick’s wedding,” an insider revealed to the Daily Mail.

“Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening; he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about. She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work,” the insider added.

Tom Brady's romantic life has been under a microscope since his divorce was finalized last October.

The insider continued, "He always told himself after his divorce that he would only get involved with someone that a future could be made, someone he could eventually introduce to his kids. He really thinks very highly of her and where this relationship could go. He has zero worry with her, they seem to get each other and get along quite well.”

Their story began in May 2023, at the wedding of "billionaire art heir" Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in Italy, marking the first chapter of their unfolding romance. Despite the initial denial from Shayk's representative regarding her interest in Brady, reports from Entertainment Tonight later suggested that the pair "spent time together" and "hit it off" at the event.

Since then, their relationship has seen its fair share of developments, from cozy meet-ups in Los Angeles to romantic rendezvous in London. By July 2023, the narrative took a more definitive turn as TMZ reported the couple "cozying up in L.A.," a sighting that seemed to confirm the romantic speculations swirling around them.

As their bond deepened, sources close to the couple highlighted their mutual respect and admiration for each other. Brady reportedly found in Shayk not just a romantic partner but a kindred spirit. Shayk, on her part, has been described as equally smitten, impressed by Brady's dedication as a father and his achievements both on and off the field.

As Tom Brady and Irina Shayk navigate the complexities of their relationship, their ex-partners, Gisele Bündchen and Bradley Cooper, have also embarked on new chapters in their personal lives.

Gisele Bundchen and Bradley Cooper Find New Love

Gisele Bündchen has found solace and companionship in Joaquim Valente, her family's jiu-jitsu instructor. Their relationship, blossoming from a foundation of friendship and mutual support through Bündchen's divorce, highlights a journey of growth and new beginnings.

Gisele's relationship with Valente, characterized by shared interests and cultural backgrounds, speaks volumes about her path to rediscovering happiness and prioritizing personal well-being post-divorce. As Bündchen herself has articulated, focusing on one's happiness is integral to being a better individual for those around them.

Parallel to Bündchen's narrative, Bradley Cooper has kindled a relationship with Gigi Hadid. Their decision to make their relationship public at the Oscar Awards 2024 underscores the seriousness of their bond. This move, alongside their discreet yet evidently growing affection for each other, reflects a mutual desire for stability and commitment.

What are your thoughts on Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's relationship?