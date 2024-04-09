WATCH: When Conor McGregor Received Warning for Approaching Russian President Vladimir Putin

Irish Superstar Conor McGregor is unquestionably the biggest fighter in the history of UFC. His charismatic personality alongside the memorable performances displayed in the octagon skyrocketed The Notorious to be the organization’s biggest star.

The 35-year-old fighter is also one of the most talked-about personalities to exist in modern-day pop culture. Alongside the fame and fortune, came quite a few unpleasant situations when The Notorious seemed to have lived on edge.

When Conor McGregor was warned not to place his arm over Vladimir Putin

The year 2018 witnessed one of the best times in Conor McGregor’s career. Bouncing back from the very successful boxing match against Floyd Mayweather and fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov which drew a lot of attention surpassing 2.4million PPV buys.

At the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow, McGregor had the opportunity to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. Judging by the infamous footage, the Irish fighter appeared to be elevated to meet him at the event.

Although the interaction seemed to be an all-around positive exchange, there was a moment when McGregor appeared to have committed a cardinal sin. As Putin and Conor posed for a picture, The Notorious put his arm over the Russian president to show his respect.

However, this move was immediately outlawed by one of Putin’s entourage. Soon after the warning, The Notorious rightfully took his arm off the Russian president and interlocked his hands as he posed for the picture.

This chilling moment is often discussed by fans of McGregor. Soon after the incident, the Irishman posted the video on his social media handles praising Vladimir Putin.

Conor McGregor confirms his return to the UFC against Michael Chandler

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has fought in the most unforgettable bouts throughout his career. His fights against Jose Aldo and Khabib Nurmagomedov wound up to be classics within the community.

However, the fighter has not been able to display his skills in the octagon for a significant period of time. Due to his unfortunate leg break at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier, the Irishman took a much-needed hiatus for his recovery.

After an almost three-year break from the octagon, The Notorious has finally announced his much-anticipated comeback in a clash against Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler was a bout scheduled for 2023 following the new season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ However, the fight fell through due to several reasons.

In a recent interview hosted by popular MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, McGregor confirmed his return. “The call has been made. This summer, The Mac is back,” said the Irishman indicating a return to the octagon.

With Chandler confirming the news on TMZ, the fight seems ready to go. Both fighters claim to be training hard for their eagerly-awaited clash.

Upon hearing the news, fans are thrilled to witness the battle between McGregor and Chandler. Both contenders possessing a dangerous amount of tenacity, are expected to deliver a high-octane match.

