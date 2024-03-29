Conor McGregor RESPONDS to Joe Rogan After Podcaster Slammed The Notorious for Claiming ‘Acting Is Harder Than Fighting’

Conor McGregor is indefinitely the most popular figure in mixed martial arts. Transcending from the sport, The Notorious has entered multiple avenues, including Hollywood, Merchandise, and Whiskey Entrepreneurship.

His most successful Hollywood venture witnessed the Irishman’s popularity skyrocketing to new levels. Concerning his role in the movie Road House, popular podcast host Joe Rogan and The Notorious shared a controversial dispute.

Conor McGregor Goes After Khabib Nurmagomedov in Latest Response to Joe Rogan

Speaking to JOE UK, The Notorious touched on the difficulties he experienced during the movie Road House’s shoot. The Irishman also revealed that he faced more trials and tribulations while acting, comparing it to his fighting career.

The Dubliner claimed acting was harder than fighting. The fighter revealed that his acting ventures were more time-consuming than his combat sports activities.

On a recent episode of the popular podcast Joe Rogan Experience, the 56-year-old host slammed Conor McGregor for making these claims. The comedian disagreed with The Notorious for his assertions regarding the toughest pursuit among these.

Upon witnessing Rogan slamming the Irishman, The Notorious decided to respond to the popular podcast host.

In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor wrote, “Hey Joe Rogan. I kidnapped Khabib’s bear and put it in a tootoo and shot it in the back of the head and he still won’t come back.”

The Notorious decided to take shots at longtime rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor slammed the Russian contender for his retirement.

These were prompted at the back of Joe Rogan saying, “Okay, act in Roadhouse or fight Khabib again?” The podcast host questioned McGregor’s legitimacy after claiming his acting ventures were more challenging than fighting.

Michael Chandler Confirms Conor McGregor’s Return This Summer

Conor McGregor’s last fight witnessed an unfortunate loss for the Irishman. In a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier, The Notorious suffered a leg injury, immediately prompting the fighter to enter a hiatus.

Following an almost three-year break from fighting, The Dubliner is finally set to come back. He is expected to face lightweight contender Michael Chandler for his eagerly-awaited bout. This lightweight division bout is said to take place this summer.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Chandler confirmed McGregor’s return to the octagon. “I’ve got the official announcement. It’s happening this summer,” said Iron. Throughout the interview, the American native seemed excited to step into the octagon.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler was a bout set to occur at the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter Season 31. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the bout was eventually delayed.

Ensuing the delay, entered McGregor’s Road House movie promotions. This caused fans to perceive that The Notorious will likely never return to the octagon.

However, with Michael Chandler’s official announcement, fans are excited to witness a thrilling bout between the fighters.

