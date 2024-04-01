Dana White Says He Hated Only One Thing About Conor McGregor in UFC; Check Out What It Was

UFC CEO and President Dana White has been speaking more openly about former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor lately. Earlier, there were rumors that the UFC President and McGregor might not be on good terms. However, with McGregor finally making his UFC return after nearly three years, Dana White has also buried the hatchet with him.

Recently, while discussing Conor McGregor, White revealed one trait of McGregor's that he never liked. The UFC executive said that from 2013-2018, when McGregor was in the UFC, he was never punctual and was always late to meetings, which constantly irritated him.

"If Conor showed up to things on time there wouldn't be one f**king bad thing I could say about Conor, you know what I mean?" he said. He further added, "If you put a gun to my f**king head, right, and said, 'Don't lie, motherf**ker, tell me all the bad things about Conor McGregor', I'd say, 'The guy doesn't show up on time. That's it."

Dana White mentioned that apart from his punctuality, Conor McGregor has been a great partner to work with. The two-weight Champion hasn't fought since he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 303.

When Conor McGregor said he wasn’t happy with Dana White

A few days ago, Conor McGregor expressed his displeasure with Dana White for downplaying his potential trilogy fight with Nate Diaz. The UFC President had dismissed the potential match at the UFC 299 post-fight press conference.

Advertisement

McGregor later admitted he was frustrated by White's immediate and complete dismissal of a fight that could break the UFC record.

"You know, there was cold water put on that in public off the bat and I wasn't happy with that. I need a discussion or conversation because if I'm not getting anything back. So, I hope I can get something in and get dialled in," he said.

McGregor’s UFC return

The 35-year-old former UFC fighter hasn't been in the octagon since 2021 when he suffered a defeat against Dustin Poirier due to a broken leg. However, McGregor is set to make his UFC return in the summer of 2024.

He is scheduled to face Michael Chandler at a UFC event on June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the fight taking place at 185 pounds for both fighters. June 29 also coincides with UFC's International Fight Week.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor RESPONDS to Joe Rogan After Podcaster Slammed The Notorious for Claiming ‘Acting Is Harder Than Fighting’