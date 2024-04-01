Former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez Predicts Winner for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Georges St-Pierre

Since Georges St-Pierre expressed his belief that he would emerge victorious against Khabib Nurmagomedov in a hypothetical bout, discourses regarding the fantasy fight have taken over the MMA community.

Fans and fighters alike shared their thoughts on the winner of this theoretical fight. Although Nurmagomedov is widely regarded as a tough contender, this UFC Former Lightweight Champion argues the opposite.

Former Champion Eddie Alvarez backs Georges St-Pierre against Khabib Nurmagomedov

With no losses in his record, Khabib Nurmagomedov has managed to enter into the community's Greatest Of All Time sphere. As the longest-reigning lightweight champion, The Eagle has a history of mauling tough contenders and overpowering his opponents.

Another veteran contender considered the most skillful fighter, Georges St-Pierre, is a master of mixed martial arts. Reigning over notable fighters like Michael Bisping and Nick Diaz, GSP’s legacy is an unforgettable bequest.

On a podcast, Georges expressed his opinions regarding a hypothetical fight between him and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Canadian champion conveyed his victory over The Eagle if they had fought in their primes.

The MMA community seemed divided on the matter. With a precise amount of fans believing Khabib to be untouchable and others presuming the opposite, the discourse concerning this bout appeared to have the fandom in shreds.

However, Former Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez stood his ground on picking up this hypothetical bout. On Instagram, the 40-year-old fighter expressed Georges St-Pierre to take the victory against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Gleason took him down 3-4 times and actually won the fight so George wouldn't of been the first. In their prime George wins. GSP fan for life,” wrote Former Champion Eddie Alvarez.

The fighter expressed his opinion regarding Nurmagomedov’s performance against Gleison Tibau at UFC 148. Although the Russian won, Alvarez believed Tibau had defeated the champion.

Regardless of the result, Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre are two of the toughest contenders in the sport. The Russian contender has also shown his admiration for GSP on multiple occasions.

Eddie Alvarez predicts Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

The eagerly anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler is supposed to be held in June. Fans currently anticipate an official date, while Iron is basically confirming the bout to be set in the summer.

Since the Irishman’s unfortunate loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, fans have longed for a vintage McGregor performance in the octagon. Following his Road House movie promotions, the Dubliner is said to be locked in.

There is no shortage of footage of fighters and personalities predicting the outcome of this much-anticipated bout. McGregor fans seem optimistic that their fighter will emerge victorious despite a hiatus from the octagon.

Amidst these fans, former opponent Eddie Alvarez is one of them. The Former Lightweight Champion believes The Notorious to reign over Chandler in their bout.

“There’s a real disadvantage to Mike by trying to go into a striking match with Conor McGregor,” expressed Alvarez. The American champion compared The Notorious’s boxing skills to Chandler’s.

“I think Mike’s not going to implement the right game plan; I think he’s going to lose the striking battle with Conor,” said Eddie Alvarez, also known as The Silent Assassin. Alvarez conveyed Iron’s striking as elementary and easy to figure out.

Fans are excited to witness the McGregor vs Chandler bout in June. After a long-awaited journey, the bout appears to be finally set for the summer.

