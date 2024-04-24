UFC is getting ready for an exciting year of fights, highlighted by the epic battle between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. This fight will mark Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return to the octagon after a three-year absence. They will fight in Welterweight on June 29, 2024. With the return of The former two-division champion, UFC 303 is expected to be the biggest event of the year.

In a conversation with The Allstar, Dan Hooker discussed the possibility of UFC overlooking Arman Tsraukyan for a title fight. After Dustin, fighters like Max Hollaway and Conor McGregor could potentially be next in line for the Lightweight Championship against Islam. Dan emphasized that when a fighter declines a title shot, it significantly impacts the dynamics of the game.

If Conor or Max gets a shot at the Lightweight Championship, it could lead to some exciting matchups. A fight between Conor and Islam would have a personal and marketable angle, considering Islam's connection to Khabib, who would probably be in his corner.

On the flip side, a clash between Islam Makhachev and Max Holloway would also be a thrilling encounter, as long as the title remains unchanged at UFC 302.

Arman Tsraukyan was supposed to be the next contender for Islam Makhachev

A UFC Lightweight Championship match between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier is set for the event. However, Islam's original opponent wasn't Dustin Poirier. Arman Tsraukyan earned a well-deserved shot at the championship after defeating Charles Olivera at UFC 300. According to Dan Hoooker, Arman was offered the chance to face Islam, but he turned it down.

This decision might not sit well with UFC president, Dana White, and Arman could face consequences. It's worth noting that Arman has faced Islam before, on short notice, back in 2019. Both fighters showcased their exceptional wrestling skills, and although Arman lost by unanimous decision, the outcome could have easily been different. That's why it's hard to understand why Tsraukyan refused the opportunity to compete for the Lightweight title at UFC 302.

