Is Drew McIntyre Leaving WWE After WrestleMania 40? Update on Scottish Warrior's New WWE Deal

Drew McIntyre is one of the significant stars in WWE at this time. The former champion recently won the Elimination Chamber 2024 match and will now face WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins for the title at WrestleMania 40.

After Royal Rumble 2024, Drew McIntyre managed to develop a new Heel persona for himself who loves to mock people. At Royal Rumble 2024, Drew McIntyre connected CM Punk with a future shock DDT, which caused CM Punk a tricep injury, and he was forced to miss WrestleMania 40.

WWE and Drew McIntyre are building a new character using CM Punk's injury angle. Drew McIntyre trolls CM Punk and every superstar who comes his way.

Fans and experts highly favor Drew McIntyre in his upcoming match-up for WWE Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

But there is another major problem surrounding Drew McIntyre. WWE's contract with the company is about to expire, and many WWE fans are raising questions about the former champion's future stance. Will he leave WWE if he loses to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40?

A recent report by Fightful revealed new details about Drew McIntyre's WWE contract: "The word is that Drew McIntyre has told those close to him that he still hasn't locked in a new WWE deal. The belief is that everyone is working under the understanding a new deal will be struck, but the word out of his camp is that nothing has been signed and that whatever his next move will be, focusing on the family will be a major piece of the decision."

What Was Backstage Reaction When CM Punk Used Vince McMahon Reference to Troll Drew McIntyre?

On the recent edition of Monday Night Raw, CM Punk made his return and confronted Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. While Drew McIntyre and CM Punk were engaged in a verbal war, CM Punk mentioned Vince McMahon's reference to trolling Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre claimed he was the chosen one; CM Punk instantly cut McIntyre in between and challenged him, "Tell everyone who chose you, say his name if you have the b*lls," mentioning Vince McMahon indirectly. Vince McMahon gave Drew McIntyre the title "The Chosen One" during his first run in WWE.

A recent report by Fightful has expressed the backstage reaction to CM Punk dropping references to Vince McMahon. McMahon is currently banned due to his ongoing case with a former WWE employee.

"There was a hush backstage when CM Punk made allusions to Vince McMahon making Drew McIntyre "The Chosen One," but once they got past that moment, there was no fallout for the reference" Report Via Fightful.

