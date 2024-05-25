‘It’s Built on the Nepotism’: Rich Paul Addresses Bronny James’ ‘Special Treatment’ Due to LeBron James’ Influence

In a recent media interview, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul discussed a variety of topics, ranging from LeBron James to the upcoming draft, and even delved into some aspects of his routine.

Paul addressed the topic of LeBron and his son Bronny James, acknowledging that they indeed contributed to the heightened speculation and anticipation around the possibility of a father-son duo. However, he refuted the notion that it was wrong for LeBron to praise his son.

"We see all the shows; we're aware. And yes, we should shoulder some responsibility too. But I am not going to berate the father for expressing enthusiasm about his son. Particularly when, for so long, Black fathers have been falsely depicted as absentee and unsupportive," Paul conveyed in Chris Haynes' report for Bleacher Report.

Even though Bronny James is only a projected second-round pick, he remains at the core of draft conversations, a phenomenon undoubtedly linked to his famous father.

“Some may feel like he's getting an opportunity because of his father and I think that's a very naive logic, especially in America," said Paul. "When you look at America as a whole, it's built on nepotism. No one's having this conversation about Jim Dolan. He owns the Knicks, but his dad built a business. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In an unfortunate twist, Bronny has inherited more than just his family's celebrity status and wealth. He's also been saddled with the intense pressure and expectations that his father had to shoulder. Now, the focus on this young prospect, who might go undrafted following a fairly average college season, is more intense than ever.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Stop the Bull Sh*t': Stephen A. Smith Warns Not to Trust LeBron on Lakers Coaching Search

Rich Paul's take on Bronny James' NBA Draft path, two-way contract stance, and future prospects

Bronny James has announced his declaration for the 2024 NBA Draft. However, Paul asserts that Bronny will not finalize a two-way contract with a professional team. "It's definite," he confirmed in an extended interview with Chris Haynes from Bleacher Report. "Teams are aware of this. I won't agree to that."

As reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, James received over ten invitations for workouts but is predicted to accept only a few, including from the Lakers, who hold the 17th and 55th picks, and the Suns, with the 22nd pick in the draft.

In his conversation with Haynes, Paul explained that Bronny, who also experienced a cardiac arrest ahead of his first season, is not being granted an opportunity merely because of his famous surname.

Paul indicated that there's no need for the promising four-star recruit, who scored an average of 4.8 points per game and featured less than 20 minutes per match as USC's sixth man, to feel obliged to "apologize" for his ancestry.

Even if a two-way contract were Bronny's sole progression route, he could still re-enter college via the transfer portal, yet he is likely to have other alternatives.

He will probably hear his name announced during the NBA Draft. Paul reveals in the interview that teams have suggested Bronny could go undrafted or be picked anywhere from the 20s.

Most league insiders that NBC Sports contacted view him as a potential second-round choice if he gets drafted. Paul reiterated that it only takes one team to choose him.

Bronny indeed possesses promising potential. He has a high IQ, NBA-grade athleticism, and appears to be a reliable perimeter defender. Even so, he has a long journey ahead of him to become an NBA player.

Critiqued for his size at 6'1" shoeless, his shooting skills, which seemed impressive in NBA Draft Combine drills but were less effective in games, and his ability to maneuver the ball and playmaker slightly, are areas he needs to work on.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anthony Edwards Net Worth 2024 - Contract, Salary and Endorsements