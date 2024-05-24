Anthony Edwards Net Worth 2024 - Contract, Salary and Endorsements

This basketball season has seen Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves put on an exceptional performance. In the course of 79 regular season games, Edwards had an average of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and .3 steals per game.

His outstanding efficiency was showcased by his shooting scores: 46.1% from the field, 35.7% from the three-point line, and 83.6% from the free throw.

When the playoffs roll around, Edwards elevates his game even further. His stats boast an impressive 33.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

Dominating as a top scorer, he presents a shooting score of 49.6% in field goals, 40% in three-point range, and 84.7% in free throws.

At just 22 years old, Edwards has made a remarkable name for himself in the NBA as a shining young star and a significant part of the Timberwolves' future strategy.

His blend of scoring capability, extraordinary athleticism, and a robust all-around game make him a formidable challenge for any rival defense team.

What is Anthony Edwards' Net Worth in 2024?

Anthony Edwards's net worth is $25 million estimated. Born and bred in Atlanta, Anthony DeVante Edwards first pursued football before shifting to basketball. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

He once humorously shared in a clip that he was a multi-sport athlete during his childhood, having played as a running back, quarterback, and cornerback, Edwards showcased exceptional skills on the AAU circuit before he moved on to playing high school basketball for Therrell School and Holy Spirit Preparatory School.

Various media organizations ranked Edwards among the top five prospects as he entered college. He eventually decided on the University of Georgia.

With an impressive season with the Bulldogs, Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.8 per game His remarkable athleticism, scoring prowess, and playmaking skills sealed his reputation as a top choice for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Anthony Edwards' Contract

The Minnesota Timberwolves indeed chose Ant as their first overall pick. He signed a four-year contract worth $44.27 million as a rookie.

Struggling with consistency and efficiency in his scoring, Edwards didn't make a strong start in the league; his defense was notably lacking too.

Nevertheless, as he became more familiar with the league Edwards' luck started to turn around.

After scoring a whopping 42 points in an unexpected victory over the formidable Phoenix Suns and repeating the feat in a game they lost to the Memphis Grizzlies, his reputation started to improve.

His performance throughout the second half of the season was so outstanding that he successfully pushed himself into the race for the Rookie of the Year title.

Anthony Edwards' Salary

During the 2023/24 season, Anthony Edwards earns a salary of $13,534,817, marking a 26.09% increase from the previous year. Omar Wilkes from Klutch Sports Management represents him as his agent. Currently, he ranks as the 59th highest-paid guard of the year.

Taking a look back at his past earnings

- 2022/23 – $10.7 million,

- 2021/22 – $10.2 million,

- 2020/21 - $9.7 million.

Before the beginning of the 2023-24 season, Edwards committed to a five-year contract extension with the Timberwolves, valued at around $260 million. Despite rumors speculating his interest in larger or warmer markets, this deal ensures his stay in Minnesota until the 2028-29 season.

ALSO READ: Who Are Anthony Edwards' Parents? Is He Related to Michael Jordan?

Advertisement

Anthony Edwards' Brand Endorsements and Investments

Undeniably, Anthony Edwards is a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the court. He is a sportsman delivering numerous game highlights due to his athletic prowess.

Besides, he is hilarious and charming outside the basketball court too. At merely 22 years old, anticipating a brilliant career ahead, he is set out to be one of the Timberwolf's crucial players, aspiring to surpass Kevin Garnett's legacy.

Furthermore, his vibrant persona is expected to fetch him various off-court deals, supplementing his wealth-building. His partnership with Adidas, which led to the creation of an Ant-Man edition sneaker inspired by his nickname, marks his initial endorsement pact.

Anthony Edwards Investments

Limited public information exists about Edwards' specific investments. At 22 years old, he probably has a portfolio of stocks, bonds, and other assets managed by financial advisors to grow his wealth for the long term.

How Much is Anthony Edwards Shoe Deal Worth?

Anthony Edwards secured a shoe endorsement with Adidas, valued at $41 million, surpassing the typical 25% maximum and potentially exposing the Minnesota Timberwolves to an over $80 million luxury tax.

Two games into his rookie season, Edwardsed the contract, signaling his quick ascendance in basketball.

Edwards unveiled his first signature shoe, the Adidas AE 1, in the 2023-24 season, garnering significant success. The shoe's distinctive polarizing design features innovative performance elements similar to comprehensive Jetboost cushioning and a broad foundation for optimal support and lateral containment.

Edwards regularly sports different color variations of the AE 1, including the "New Wave" teal/aqua and black version first seen at Timberwolves media day. His shoes have been trading at a 22% premium on StockX, and Adidas' shares have seen a 30% hike in the previous six months.

Edwards' popularity appears to be a contributing factor to this surge.

What Car Does Anthony Edwards Drive?

Anthony Edwards boasts of a custom Lamborghini Urus in his car collection. Edwards' Urus, splashed in a unique blue hue with white decorative stripes, has led many to believe it's an to the Timberwolves - the team that picked him during the 2020 draft.

The SUV harbors a mighty 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, with 657 horsepower.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only at 22, Edwards has demonstrated considerable influence on the court. He steered the Timberw to the playoffs last season and secured a position on the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

His superb performance has paid off in the form of a hefty contract extension, valued at $204.45 million over five years, ensuring his association with Minnesota until the 2027-28 season.

ALSO READ: Caitlin Clark Net Worth 2024 - WNBA Salary and Contract

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.