'Stop the Bull Sh*t': h Stephen A. Smith Warns Not to Trust LeBron on Lakers Coaching Search

Reports indicate that LeBron James isn't participating in the Los Angeles Lakers' hunt for a new head coach. Still, Stephen A. Smith finds this hard to believe, particularly regarding his ESPN peer J.J. Redick's potential to secure this desired role.

"Considering that Darvin Ham is under scrutiny and you're implementing a podcast with J.J. Redick, what are we to conclude?" Smith questioned.

The podcast, 'Mind the Game,' discusses strategies and schemes, among other topics. And suddenly, Redick appears to be the leading contender for the Lakers' coaching position.

“We all know that J.J. Redick is the leading candidate for this job. Now, I’m not saying what LeBron’s intent was or whatever. J.J. Redick is doing an outstanding job for us as an analyst. But we all know he wants to be a coach, and I wish him luck.

I hope he gets it. I hope he gets it. But here's the thing with LeBron: If it walks like a duck and it quacks like a duck, bro, it ain't a damn mongoose. We know what the hell you doin'. We need to just stop the B.S., okay?

"Nobody expects him to publicize his actions, but he's quietly working towards his objectives. We all see through it. Ignore any contrary statements regarding this matter, and let's carry on," Smith added.

Los Angeles is on the hunt for a replacement for Darvin Ham, who received his termination letter from the Lakers following their first-round exit from the 2024 NBA Playoffs, courtesy of the Denver Nuggets.

Redick, who initiated a podcast with James in March, immediately emerged as the main contender, potentially due to his association with James.

NBA Insider Hints JJ Redick as Leading Candidate for Lakers Coaching Position

The hunt for a new coach by the Los Angeles Lakers to replace dismissed Darvin Ham is still fresh, however, reports are suggesting a certain preference is noticeable.

On Friday, Shams Charania from The Athletic his opinion on The Pat McAfee Show regarding the Lakers' recruitment process, presenting ex-NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick as the current favored option.

Charania shared, "I've learned that the Lakers met with JJ Redick in Chicago at the draft combine last week." He added, "They invested a good deal of time in understanding him and interacting with him. He was the first person to have a comprehensive face-to-face session."

He went on to say, "My understanding at the moment is that everyone in the league considers JJ Redick as the prime candidate for the job. He's well-positioned. There's a strong fascination for Redick's abilities not just for the present, but also as a coach the Lakers can rely on for years to come."

If the Lakers decide to hire him, this will be Redick's initial coaching role, despite his pursuits of other NBA coaching positions since he announced his retirement from his 15-year playing profession in September 2021.

Redick applied for the Toronto Raptors' coaching position last May and was a contender for the Charlotte Hornets vacancy this spring.

Redick now co-hosts a podcast with Lakers star LeBron James, who is stepping into an unsure offseason. The 40-year-old James is on a $51 million player deal for the 2024-25 season, which he could either complete or opt out of, possibly signing up elsewhere or renewing his contract with the Lakers.

