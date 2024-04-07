'Ja is Wilding Again???' Ja Morant Catches Stray From NBA Fans Following Shooting Outside FedEx Forum

Ja Morant might not be remotely related to the shooting incident outside FedEx Forum but that didn’t stop the fans from bringing his name for fun into it and going on a meme fest.

The Memphis Grizzlies superstar’s name started floating because of his past troubles with flaunting guns in public due to which he has faced suspension from the NBA as well. The reports suggest that the incident took place just before the game went underway.

How did fans react?

Police update on the incident

The Police provided the update regarding the incident this morning in which they mentioned the arrest of three people. The shooting saga began when three men reportedly approached another man and started shooting near where the Grizzlies play their home games.

A chase among those involved ensued in Downtown Memphis and thankfully no one was hurt by gunfire.

ALSO READ: What Did Police Say After Shooting Incident Outside FedEx Forum During Grizzlies vs Pistons? Details Inside

Morant's miserable season

Ja Morant is one of the elite players in the league on the court but his theatrics outside the court have got him into trouble with the league. The superstar was suspended for 25 games because of gun flaunting last season. The suspension carried forward to this season.

Advertisement

However, when Morant got back from suspension, he could play only 9 games before he got an injury which will keep him out for the season. Morant had an average of 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.6 rebounds in those games.

Grizzlies win over Pistons amid shooting incident

Even with the shooting incident outside, the game went according to the schedule and Memphis won the game easily. They got the better of Detroit Pistons by 108-90 and this was their fourth consecutive win.

Trey Jemison and Maozinha Pereira led the way with 17 points apiece as seven players scored in double figures in the victory. While GG Jackson and Lamar Stevens had 15-pointers, Scotty Pippen Jr. had 16.

ALSO READ: 76ers and Grizzlies Game: Here's the Reason Behind Stoppage in Play Between NBA Teams; Report