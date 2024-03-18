Ja Morant reacts to getting dissed by The Rock on WWE SmackDown last week; Check Out What He Said

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson spares nobody when it comes to trolling. The Brahma Bull doesn’t hesitate in breaking someone’s self-esteem into pieces when he has a mic in his hands.. So it's not just Cody Rhodes, who has to bear The Rock’s wrath these days for rubbing shoulders with The Great One, even NBA star Ja Morant became his victim on Friday last week when the former WWE Champion called him something big.

The Rock, back in his Hollywood theme of 2003, was again back in the ring with a guitar at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. He was trashing Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for challenging him, and all of a sudden, he charged his guns at an NBA star.

“You’re simply an embarrassment, son,” he sang about Rollins. “Just like Ja Morant when he’s waving a gun. I love you, Ja. Get better soon,” The Rock said.

Now, Ja Morant has responded to The Rock for allegedly mocking him. In his reply, Ja just posted a GIF. For those unfamiliar with this, it is a gif of a 50 Cent video where a rapper said, "I just woke up, I look at the computer, the computer says Floyd said, 'F--k T.I., F--k Nelly, F--k 50.' I'm like, 'What he say f--k me for?'"

What was the reference to The Rock’s Jibe at Morant?

The Rock’s reference was obviously Morant’s 25-game suspension by the NBA for flashing a gun in a strip club and a fake one in a car. After that, he was under fire for a strange celebration in which he appeared to shoot a gun at the crowd during a game.

Morant has served suspensions for both games and, since then, has not been involved in any incidents since his most recent suspension. Although The Rock just did all of this with good humor, he even broke his character by saying, “I love you, Ja”.

For The Rock, The Peoples Champion is on a high these days, as he gears up for a return to the ring after nearly a decade. The Rock is preparing for his upcoming Tag Team match with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

WrestleMania 40, which is touted to be the biggest WWE event in the company’s history, will take place on April 6, 7 at Lincoln's Inn Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

